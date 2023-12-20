Magic rename arena Kia Center, end 13-year run as Amway Center

The Orlando Magic rebranded their arena as Kia Center on Wednesday, ending the building’s 13-year run as Amway Center. Amway had been the naming sponsor since the arena opened in October 2010 and also had its name on its predecessor. The company is owned and run by the DeVos family, which also owns the Magic.

Of course, the arena is owned and operated by the city of Orlando as well. Kia is the presenting sponsor of multiple NBA awards and has deals with more than 13 NBA franchises. Terms of the new naming rights contract were not disclosed. The Magic announced a $40-million naming rights deal with Amway on Aug. 3, 2009.

Welcome to @TheKiaCenter! 🪄 We are excited to announce that Magic home games will be played at the newly renamed Kia Center! pic.twitter.com/3OeHW6ovS2 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 20, 2023



“The Orlando Magic and Kia America have been proud partners for several years and we share in the excitement of Kia’s success and growth,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement. “We look forward to our expanded partnership which allows Kia to drive its brand forward and deliver a direct, impactful message to our fan base and beyond using the power of the NBA.”

The original Amway Arena was built in 1989. In September 2006, the Magic, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and then-Orange County Mayor Richard Crotty announced an agreement on a new $480 million arena in downtown Orlando.

Construction for the new Amway Arena broke ground on July 25, 2008, and it first opened on Oct. 1, 2010. The Magic were originally owned by Richard DeVos, one of Amway’s co-founders. However, DeVos passed away in 2018. His family still owns and controls the team.

Amway Center hosted the 2012 NBA All-Star Game and the 2015 ECHL All-Star Game. Plus, the arena hosted a few games of the Round of 32 and Round of 64 rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2014 and 2017.

It’s also worth noting with the name change, the DeVos family is still keeping it somewhat in the family as the DeVos family has ownership ties to the Magic, Amway, and a pair of KIA dealerships in Michigan. Amway paid $40 million for a 10 year naming rights deal. Dan DeVos: pic.twitter.com/3PqI5kfvE0 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) December 20, 2023



On Jan. 14, 2013, the Arena Football League’s Board of Directors voted to award ArenaBowl XXVI to Orlando during the summer of 2013. The AFL filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in November 2019. Though, a new ownership group acquired the league’s rights in February 2023 to resume play.

Additionally, the arena is also home to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL and the Orlando Predators of the National Arena League (NAL). Walt Disney World will remain the main sponsor of Kia Center.