The Boston Celtics traded Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III to the Portland Trail Blazers for ex-Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. Portland also received a 2024 first-round pick via the Golden State Warriors and a 2029 first-round pick.

Nonetheless, Brogdon was then rumored to be moved again upon his arrival in Portland, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“They want me here, I want to be here. There’s a lot of misleading information out there about they need to trade me or I want to go… I’m embracing being here.” — Malcolm Brogdon — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) October 4, 2023



On Wednesday, Malcolm Brogdon addressed the trade rumors.

“They want me here, I want to be here,” he said. “There’s a lot of misleading information out there about they need to trade me, or I want to go. … I’m embracing being here.”

If the 2022-2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year remains in Portland, he will wear the No. 92 jersey. The 6-foot-4 guard chose this number because he was born on Dec. 11, 1992.

If Brogdon stays put, he will play alongside Anfernee Simons, who signed a $100 million extension last summer. Other guards include No. 3 draft pick Scoot Henderson and 2022 first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe.

In 67 games off the bench with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 26 minutes. Plus, the seven-year veteran shot 48.4% from the floor, a career-best 44.4% beyond the arc, and 87% at the foul line.

Furthermore, in Brogdon’s Celtics debut on Oct. 16, the guard scored 16 points as a reserve in a 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Georgia native became only the second player to win both Sixth Man of the Year and Rookie of the Year, joining Mike Miller.

Malcolm Brogdon confirmed what I suspected: the #92 choice is for his birth year. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 4, 2023



Not to mention, the guard also became just the third Celtics player in franchise history to win the Sixth Man award, joining two-time winner Kevin McHale and Bill Walton.

In Boston’s 122-106 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 14, Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points on 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the field, 4-of-6 (66.7%) outside the arc, and 4-of-4 (100%) at the line.

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk led the NBA in points, rebounds, and assists off the bench in the regular season with 1,542. Malcolm Brogdon ranked second with 1,528, followed by Russell Westbrook (1,475) and Bennedict Mathurin (1,361).

