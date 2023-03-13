We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USA Today Network
March Madness dates, locations, and tickets are now available for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. For the Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, prices range from $205 to $4,000 per ticket. On Tuesday, March 14, two games are scheduled at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, followed by two other contests on Wednesday, March 15. A few Session 1 tickets for Thursday, March 16 are as cheap as $108 each. Dates and networks for the games are below.
March Madness Dates 2023
First Four
Tuesday, March 14
Time (ET)
Game
Network
6:40 p.m.
No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC
truTV
9:10 p.m.
No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State
truTV
Wednesday, March 15
Time (ET)
Game
Network
6:40 p.m.
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
truTV
9:10 p.m.
No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State
truTV
First Round of March Madness
Thursday, March 16
Time (ET)
Game
Network
12:15 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 8 West Virginia
CBS
12:40 p.m.
No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia
truTV
1:40 p.m.
No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri
TNT
2 p.m.
No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas
TBS
2:45 p.m.
No. 16 Play-in vs. No. 1 Alabama
CBS
3:10 p.m.
No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State
CBS
4:10 p.m.
No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona
TNT
4:30 p.m.
No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas
TBS
6:50 p.m.
No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa
TNT
7:10 p.m.
No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke
CBS
7:25 p.m.
No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas
TBS
7:35 p.m.
No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern
truTV
9:20 p.m.
No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston
TNT
9:40 p.m.
No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee
CBS
9:55 p.m.
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
TBS
Friday, March 17
Time (ET)
Game
Network
12:15 p.m.
No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State
CBS
12:40 p.m.
No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier
truTV
1:30 p.m.
No. 14 UC Stanta Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor
TNT
2 p.m.
No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s
TBS
2:45 p.m.
No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette
CBS
3:10 p.m.
No. 11 Play-in vs. No. 6 Iowa State
truTV
4 p.m.
No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton
TNT
4:30 p.m.
No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn
TBS
6:50 p.m.
No. 16 Play-in vs. No. 1 Purdue
TNT
7:10 p.m.
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky
CBS
7:25 p.m.
No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami
TBS
7:35 p.m.
No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
truTV
9:20 p.m.
No. 9 FAU vs. No. 8 Memphis
TNT
9:40 p.m.
No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State
CBS
9:55 p.m.
No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana
TBS
Dates for Second Round of March Madness
Next, the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin Saturday, March 18 at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. Of course, the games will air live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Amway Center in Orlando, and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. On Sunday, March 19, other games will take place at MVP Arena in Albany, Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ball Arena in Denver, and Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.
Sweet 16
The Sweet 16 will start Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET. These games will air live via CBS and TBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas via CBS and TBS. Then, the March Madness games will continue on Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
Elite Eight
Moreover, the Elite Eight begins Saturday, March 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. This round is scheduled to air live on CBS and TBS from Madison Square Garden and T-Mobile Arena. On Sunday, March 26, other contests will start at 2:20 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Center and KFC Yum! Center.
Final Four
During March Madness, the NCAA Final Four is set for Saturday, April 1 at 6:10 p.m. ET. The Final Four teams will play at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship
Additionally, the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET. This championship game will also air live from NRG Stadium. The full list of dates and locations is featured below.
March Madness Locations for NCAA Tournament 2023
First Four: March14, 15
UD Arena (Dayton)
First Round: March 16, 17
Legacy Arena (Birmingham)
Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines)
Amway Center (Orlando)
Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)
MVP Arena (Albany)
Nationwide Arena (Columbus)
Ball Arena (Denver)
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)
Second Round: March 18, 19
Legacy Arena (Birmingham)
Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines)
Amway Center (Orlando)
Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)
MVP Arena (Albany)
Nationwide Arena (Columbus)
Ball Arena (Denver)
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)
Sweet 16: March 23, 24
T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Madison Square Garden (New York)
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City)
KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
Elite Eight: March 25, 26
T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Madison Square Garden (New York)
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City)
KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
Final Four/National Championship: April 1, 3
NRG Stadium (Houston)
March Madness Tickets
Through Ticketmaster, First Four tickets for Session 1 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, can be bought for $108 each for the top 200 sections. For Section 222, prices range from $120 to $130. If you plan to watch the game in person by yourself, a ticket can be bought for as cheap as $90 in Section 206, Row U. Go to the March Madness Ticketmaster page to see what’s available for various games.
At the moment, Sessions 2 and 3 show similar prices. For Sections 203, 204, 214, 215, 216, 220, and other nosebleed sections, standard tickets are selling now for as low as $83 per ticket. Prices can fluctuate as the games get closer to tip-off, so don’t hesitate to purchase a few if you plan on going. The best seats in Section 115, Row 16 cost well over $500 each. Check out the Final Four graph below for available seating.
March Madness Final Four Ticketmaster
As for Final Four ticket prices at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Ticketmaster currently shows $200 per ticket for Section 604, Row K and Section 627, Row J. Unfortunately, those are the cheapest tickets for the Final Four. If you’re a big college basketball fan and you have money to spend, Section 111 still has available seats. Ticket prices and dates go hand in hand.
For Section 111, Row 19, the price is $950 per ticket. You’ll have a closer view of the court. That’s an automatic plus. Section 115, Row 2 has open seats for $700 each. This seating area will give you a vertical view of the court from behind the basket. Other March Madness dates, locations, and information on tickets are on the main page.
James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.