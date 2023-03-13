March Madness dates, locations, and tickets are now available for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. For the Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, prices range from $205 to $4,000 per ticket. On Tuesday, March 14, two games are scheduled at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, followed by two other contests on Wednesday, March 15. A few Session 1 tickets for Thursday, March 16 are as cheap as $108 each. Dates and networks for the games are below.

March Madness Dates 2023

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Time (ET) Game Network 6:40 p.m. No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC truTV 9:10 p.m. No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State truTV

Wednesday, March 15

Time (ET) Game Network 6:40 p.m. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern truTV 9:10 p.m. No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State truTV

First Round of March Madness

Thursday, March 16

Time (ET) Game Network 12:15 p.m. No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 8 West Virginia CBS 12:40 p.m. No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia truTV 1:40 p.m. No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri TNT 2 p.m. No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas TBS 2:45 p.m. No. 16 Play-in vs. No. 1 Alabama CBS 3:10 p.m. No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State CBS 4:10 p.m. No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona TNT 4:30 p.m. No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas TBS 6:50 p.m. No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa TNT 7:10 p.m. No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke CBS 7:25 p.m. No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas TBS 7:35 p.m. No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern truTV 9:20 p.m. No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston TNT 9:40 p.m. No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee CBS 9:55 p.m. No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M TBS

Friday, March 17

Time (ET) Game Network 12:15 p.m. No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State CBS 12:40 p.m. No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier truTV 1:30 p.m. No. 14 UC Stanta Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor TNT 2 p.m. No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s TBS 2:45 p.m. No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette CBS 3:10 p.m. No. 11 Play-in vs. No. 6 Iowa State truTV 4 p.m. No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton TNT 4:30 p.m. No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn TBS 6:50 p.m. No. 16 Play-in vs. No. 1 Purdue TNT 7:10 p.m. No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky CBS 7:25 p.m. No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami TBS 7:35 p.m. No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga truTV 9:20 p.m. No. 9 FAU vs. No. 8 Memphis TNT 9:40 p.m. No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State CBS 9:55 p.m. No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana TBS

Dates for Second Round of March Madness

Next, the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin Saturday, March 18 at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. Of course, the games will air live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Amway Center in Orlando, and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. On Sunday, March 19, other games will take place at MVP Arena in Albany, Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ball Arena in Denver, and Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.

Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 will start Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET. These games will air live via CBS and TBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas via CBS and TBS. Then, the March Madness games will continue on Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

Elite Eight

Moreover, the Elite Eight begins Saturday, March 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. This round is scheduled to air live on CBS and TBS from Madison Square Garden and T-Mobile Arena. On Sunday, March 26, other contests will start at 2:20 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Center and KFC Yum! Center.

Final Four

During March Madness, the NCAA Final Four is set for Saturday, April 1 at 6:10 p.m. ET. The Final Four teams will play at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship

Additionally, the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET. This championship game will also air live from NRG Stadium. The full list of dates and locations is featured below.

March Madness Locations for NCAA Tournament 2023

First Four: March 14, 15

UD Arena (Dayton)

First Round: March 16, 17

Legacy Arena (Birmingham)

Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines)

Amway Center (Orlando)

Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)

MVP Arena (Albany)

Nationwide Arena (Columbus)

Ball Arena (Denver)

Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

Second Round: March 18, 19

Legacy Arena (Birmingham)

Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines)

Amway Center (Orlando)

Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)

MVP Arena (Albany)

Nationwide Arena (Columbus)

Ball Arena (Denver)

Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

Sweet 16: March 23, 24

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Madison Square Garden (New York)

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City)

KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Elite Eight: March 25, 26

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Madison Square Garden (New York)

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City)

KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Final Four/National Championship: April 1, 3 NRG Stadium (Houston) March Madness Tickets Through Ticketmaster, First Four tickets for Session 1 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, can be bought for $108 each for the top 200 sections. For Section 222, prices range from $120 to $130. If you plan to watch the game in person by yourself, a ticket can be bought for as cheap as $90 in Section 206, Row U. Go to the March Madness Ticketmaster page to see what’s available for various games. At the moment, Sessions 2 and 3 show similar prices. For Sections 203, 204, 214, 215, 216, 220, and other nosebleed sections, standard tickets are selling now for as low as $83 per ticket. Prices can fluctuate as the games get closer to tip-off, so don’t hesitate to purchase a few if you plan on going. The best seats in Section 115, Row 16 cost well over $500 each. Check out the Final Four graph below for available seating. As for Final Four ticket prices at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Ticketmaster currently shows $200 per ticket for Section 604, Row K and Section 627, Row J. Unfortunately, those are the cheapest tickets for the Final Four. If you’re a big college basketball fan and you have money to spend, Section 111 still has available seats. Ticket prices and dates go hand in hand. For Section 111, Row 19, the price is $950 per ticket. You’ll have a closer view of the court. That’s an automatic plus. Section 115, Row 2 has open seats for $700 each. This seating area will give you a vertical view of the court from behind the basket. Other March Madness dates, locations, and information on tickets are on the main page. College Basketball Betting Content You May Like Best College Basketball Betting Sites [2023] – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.

