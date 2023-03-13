Final Four/National Championship: April 1, 3

  • NRG Stadium (Houston)

March Madness Tickets

Through Ticketmaster, First Four tickets for Session 1 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, can be bought for $108 each for the top 200 sections. For Section 222, prices range from $120 to $130. If you plan to watch the game in person by yourself, a ticket can be bought for as cheap as $90 in Section 206, Row U. Go to the March Madness Ticketmaster page to see what’s available for various games.

At the moment, Sessions 2 and 3 show similar prices. For Sections 203, 204, 214, 215, 216, 220, and other nosebleed sections, standard tickets are selling now for as low as $83 per ticket. Prices can fluctuate as the games get closer to tip-off, so don’t hesitate to purchase a few if you plan on going. The best seats in Section 115, Row 16 cost well over $500 each. Check out the Final Four graph below for available seating.

March Madness 2023 Schedule, Dates, Tickets

March Madness Final Four Ticketmaster

As for Final Four ticket prices at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Ticketmaster currently shows $200 per ticket for Section 604, Row K and Section 627, Row J. Unfortunately, those are the cheapest tickets for the Final Four. If you’re a big college basketball fan and you have money to spend, Section 111 still has available seats. Ticket prices and dates go hand in hand.

For Section 111, Row 19, the price is $950 per ticket. You’ll have a closer view of the court. That’s an automatic plus. Section 115, Row 2 has open seats for $700 each. This seating area will give you a vertical view of the court from behind the basket. Other March Madness dates, locations, and information on tickets are on the main page.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like