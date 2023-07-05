The Dallas Mavericks are interested in adding either Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams or Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle, according to sources. Both players are restricted free agents. Dallas plans to put its full mid-level exception to use.

“Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception,” wrote Forbes’ Evan Sidery. “Williams and Thybulle are both restricted free agents, so the Celtics or Trail Blazers would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win next season's championship in 2024.

Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon.



An NBA restricted free agent (RSA) can sign a new contract with another team. However, the original team can still retain the player by matching the offer. This is known as the “right of first refusal.” A RFA can also negotiate a sign-and-trade, if he hasn’t signed an offer sheet with another team.

Furthermore, Grant Williams made 23 starts in 79 appearances with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season. The fourth-year wing averaged career highs of 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game. He also shot 45.4% from the floor and 39.5% beyond the arc.

In the Celtics’ 106-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 21, Williams scored a career-high 25 points in 35 minutes off the bench. Along with logging five rebounds, one assist, and one block, the forward shot 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

The Mavericks were rumored to add Wiliams via a potential sign-and-trade last month.

Additionally, Matisse Thybulle made 28 starts in 71 appearances split between the Philadelphia 76ers and Trail Blazers. The two-time All-Defensive member averaged 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 16.9 minutes per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor and a career-best 36.5% from deep.

If the Mavericks get Grant Williams to sign an offer sheet at the Full MLE $12,405,000 it would cost Boston a lot in tax. They are already 10 million into the tax with 12 players. The tax on Grant Williams $12.405 would be around $37.75 million. Total cost of $50+ million — Mavs(New)CBA (@CBAMavs) July 3, 2023



In February, the Sixers traded Thybulle to the Trail Blazers in a four-team trade. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward scored a season-high 15 points in Portland’s 123-105 loss to the Warriors (Feb. 28) and in a 123-107 defeat against the New York Knicks (Mar. 14).

Thybulle is a better defender than an offensive playmaker. If the Washington product ends up on the Mavericks, he would be reunited with former Sixers teammate Seth Curry, who agreed to a two-year, $9.26 million contract with Dallas during the opening hours of free agency.

On Thursday, July 6 at 12:01 a.m. ET, teams can officially sign free agents.

