Main Page
Mavericks officially waive veteran center JaVale McGee
The Dallas Mavericks have officially waived veteran center JaVale McGee, according to sources. McGee, 35, signed a three-year, $17 million contract with Dallas last July. He is slated to make $5.73 million in 2023-24. The Mavericks had until this week to execute a stretch-and-waive for the 7-footer.
In seven starts and 42 appearances with the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season, McGee averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 8.5 minutes per game while shooting 64% from the floor and 58.5% at the foul line. Last week, the Mavericks also re-signed forward Markieff Morris.
Per a few NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McGee will be free to sign with a new team once he clears waivers.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2023
McGee started seven of the first nine games last season. However, he fell out of the rotation about a month into the season. In the Mavericks’ 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 15, 2022, the 7-footer scored a season-high 18 points in the same number of minutes off the bench.
The center also spent the 2015-16 season with Dallas. The 15-year veteran was selected 18th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2008 NBA Draft out of the University of Nevada, Reno.
Dallas Mavericks officially waive veteran center JaVale McGee; Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in signing the three-time NBA champ
The Michigan native played his first four NBA seasons (2008-2012) with Washington. Besides the Mavericks, McGee then went on to play for the Denver Nuggets (2012-15, 2020-21 season), Philadelphia 76ers (2014-15 season), Warriors (2016-18), Lakers (2018-20), Cleveland Cavaliers (2020-21 season), and Phoenix Suns (2021-22 season).
McGee won three NBA championships (2017, 2018, 2019) in a four-year span with the Warriors and Lakers. In the Mavericks’ 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 10, 2022, the center recorded a season-high 18 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.
Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the three-time NBA champ JaVale McGee upon him clearing waivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 29, 2023
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in signing McGee if the three-time NBA champ clears waivers, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Earlier this month, Sacramento re-signed center Neemias Queta to a two-year, $4.22 million contract.
Markieff Morris’ new deal with Dallas is likely for the veteran minimum. In February 2023, the Brooklyn Nets traded Morris and Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Mavericks officially waive veteran center JaVale McGee
- Dwight Howard reveals he’d like to play for Orlando once again before retiring from the NBA
- NBA Rumors: Pelicans were linked to Jarrett Allen, Isaiah Stewart
- Marlins to honor retiring Heat legend Udonis Haslem on Thursday, Sept. 7
- Stephen Curry hopes to play in the NBA for as long as LeBron James has
-
Main Page 5 days ago
Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61
-
NBA 1 week ago
Hall of Famer Don Nelson continues his aid after Maui wildfires: ‘We need your help’
-
Main Page 2 mins ago
Patrick Beverley says Celtics will not win a championship with Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Andre Iguodala wants fans to stop blaming Jordan Poole for the Warriors’ regular-season struggles