The Dallas Mavericks have officially waived veteran center JaVale McGee, according to sources. McGee, 35, signed a three-year, $17 million contract with Dallas last July. He is slated to make $5.73 million in 2023-24. The Mavericks had until this week to execute a stretch-and-waive for the 7-footer.

In seven starts and 42 appearances with the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season, McGee averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 8.5 minutes per game while shooting 64% from the floor and 58.5% at the foul line. Last week, the Mavericks also re-signed forward Markieff Morris.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McGee will be free to sign with a new team once he clears waivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2023



McGee started seven of the first nine games last season. However, he fell out of the rotation about a month into the season. In the Mavericks’ 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 15, 2022, the 7-footer scored a season-high 18 points in the same number of minutes off the bench.

The center also spent the 2015-16 season with Dallas. The 15-year veteran was selected 18th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2008 NBA Draft out of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Dallas Mavericks officially waive veteran center JaVale McGee; Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in signing the three-time NBA champ

The Michigan native played his first four NBA seasons (2008-2012) with Washington. Besides the Mavericks, McGee then went on to play for the Denver Nuggets (2012-15, 2020-21 season), Philadelphia 76ers (2014-15 season), Warriors (2016-18), Lakers (2018-20), Cleveland Cavaliers (2020-21 season), and Phoenix Suns (2021-22 season).

McGee won three NBA championships (2017, 2018, 2019) in a four-year span with the Warriors and Lakers. In the Mavericks’ 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 10, 2022, the center recorded a season-high 18 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the three-time NBA champ JaVale McGee upon him clearing waivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 29, 2023



The Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in signing McGee if the three-time NBA champ clears waivers, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Earlier this month, Sacramento re-signed center Neemias Queta to a two-year, $4.22 million contract.

Markieff Morris’ new deal with Dallas is likely for the veteran minimum. In February 2023, the Brooklyn Nets traded Morris and Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder.

NBA Betting Content You May Like