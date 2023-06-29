The Dallas Mavericks are rumored to sign two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond in free agency, according to reports. Drummond is turning 30 years old this August. The 11-year veteran was selected ninth overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The UConn product played with the Pistons for almost eight full seasons from 2012 through February 2020, when Detroit traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 6-foot-10 big man was then waived by the Cavs a year later in March 2021. Drummond then signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Andre Drummond is expected to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, per @TheSteinLine “Multiple rival teams have told me this week that they expect Dallas to come to terms early in free agency with former All-Star center Andre Drummond … provided Drummond, as expected, declines his… pic.twitter.com/CIc16hdF2O — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2023



Following a short stint with the Lakers, the center signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in August 2021. However, the Sixers traded Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets last February, along with Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, a 2023 first-round draft pick, and a 2027 first-round draft pick, in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Last July, Drummond inked a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. He’s now expected to decline his $3.36 million player option with Chicago before Thursday’s deadline, per sources.

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks are expected to sign 11-year veteran center Andre Drummond in free agency, let Christian Wood walk?

“Drummond would be the third new center for the Mavericks alongside recent acquisition Richaun Holmes and No. 12 overall pick Dereck Lively II,” wrote Marc Stein of “The Stein Line.”

“JaVale McGee and unrestricted free agent-to-be Christian Wood are out of Dallas’ plans, but McGee remains on the Mavericks’ roster for the moment after their recent trade pursuit of Deandre Ayton was ultimately rejected by Phoenix.”

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in signing Mavericks’ Wood. Last June, the Houston Rockets traded Wood to Dallas for Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, Boban Marjanovic, and Wendell Moore Jr. Dallas and Houston also received a trade exception.

Andre Drummond is expected to opt out of his contract with the Chicago Bulls later today, and join the Dallas Mavericks, per @TheSteinLine #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ysKjTbuDm8 — Bulls Nation (@BullNationCHI) June 29, 2023



Does Drummond still have anything left in the tank? In 67 games off the bench with Chicago in the 2022-23 season, the four-time NBA rebounding champ averaged 6.0 points, 6.6 boards, and 12.7 minutes per game. Drummond also shot 60.6% from the floor and 53.6% at the foul line.

He’s not averaged double-digit points and rebounds in a season since 2020-21. In the Bulls’ 128-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 6, the center recorded season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. He finished 9-of-9 (100%) shooting from the field and knocked down three free throws.

If the Mavericks add Andre Drummond, he’ll likely serve as a backup to Dwight Powell, McGee, Holmes, and Lively. This assumes that Wood signs elsewhere during free agency.

