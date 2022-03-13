Mavericks vs Celtics Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Boston Celtics at 3:30 on Sunday at the TD Garden. This is going to be one of the best games of the Sunday NBA slate as Dallas is going to be coming in as the number five seed in the Western Conference with a 41-26 record and the Celtics are going to be coming in with the number five seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-27 record. Boston is 8-2 in their last 10 games including winning five in a row while the Mavericks are also 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Mavericks vs Celtics – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

📊 Record: Mavericks(41-26), Celtics(41-27)

📅 Date: March 13th, 2022

🕛 Time: 3:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, ABC

🏟 Venue: TD Garden

🎲 Odds: Celtics(-4.5), Mavericks(+4.5)

Mavericks vs Celtics Odds

The Mavericks and the Celtics will meet at the TD Garden on Sunday. Both teams have been two of the best teams in basketball all season long, so expect this to have a playoff-type of atmosphere feel.

Mavericks vs Celtics Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Mavericks Injuries

Theo Pinson (finger) out

Marquese Chriss (knee) out

Dorian Finney-Smith questionable

Tim Hardaway Jr. out

Jalen Brunson questionable

Celtics Injuries

Aaron Nesmith(ankle) out

Mavericks vs Celtics Preview

Dallas will travel to Boston on Sunday for a battle versus the Celtics. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Celtics vs Mavericks preview below.

Celtics Best In Basketball Last Two Months

It is tough to argue that any team in the NBA has been better than the Boston Celtics in the past 2 months. This team has found plenty of success and their biggest reason for that is because of their elite defense throughout this two-month span.

Boston is going to be coming in winning eight of their last 10 games and have gone on a five-game winning streak. In those five games, they have taken down the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Atlanta Hawks.

In the Boston Celtics’ most recent game, they were able to come away with an impressive 114-103 victory against the Detroit Pistons. Jayson Tatum was able to lead the way with his usual thing as he finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Boston currently has the fourth-rated net rating, the 16th ranked offensive rating, and the second-ranked defensive rating.

Mavericks Elite Defense Needs To Come Ready To Play

The biggest reason why the Dallas Mavericks have been able to find success this season is because they have one of the best defenses in the NBA. Dallas is another team that has really taken over in the past few months as they are 8-2 in their last 10 games including beating some noteworthy opponents during their last 10 games. In their last 10 games, the Mavericks have beaten the Golden State Warriors twice, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Utah Jazz.

In the Mavericks’ most recent game, they were able to come away with an impressive 113-100 win against the Houston Rockets. In that game, Luka Doncic led the way with 30 points.

On the season, Dallas has the ninth-rated net rating, the 18th ranked offensive rating, and the sixth-ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends —Mavericks vs Celtics

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Mavericks Trends

28 games have gone OVER and 42 have gone UNDER this season.

38-28-1 ATS this season.

Celtics Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

33-32-3 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Mavericks vs Celtics

For this game, I’m going to go with the Dallas Mavericks to cover the spread. I do think that Boston is going to win this game outright, but with the way that Dallas can defend and the way that Boston can defend, I think that they are both going to be able to keep it close.

I also really like the under in this one. Despite having three players on the court who could score 50 points at any moment in Luka, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, I do think that this one is going to go under. Boston has the second-rated defense in the NBA while the Mavericks have the sixth rated.

