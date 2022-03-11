Mavericks vs Rockets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Friday at 8 PM. Dallas is going to be coming into this one at 40-26 and the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The Rockets on the other hand are going to be coming in as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-49 record. The Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10 games while the Rockets are 2-8.

Mavericks vs Rockets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

📊 Record: Mavericks(40-26), Rockets(15-48)

📅 Date: March 11th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Toyota Center

🎲 Odds: Mavericks(-11.5), Rockets(+11.5)

Mavericks vs Rockets Odds

The Mavericks and the Rockets will meet at the Toyota Center on Friday. This is a game that the Mavericks should be able to take care of business in, but the Rockets are coming into this one on an impressive win after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Mavericks vs Rockets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Mavericks Injuries

Theo Pinson (finger) out

Marquese Chriss (knee) out

Jalen Brunson questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith questionable

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out

Rockets Injuries

Dennis Schroder questionable

John Wall out

Usman Garuba (wrist) out

Jae’Sean Tate questionable

Christian Wood (illness) questionable

Mavericks vs Rockets Preview

Dallas will travel to Houston on Friday night for a battle versus the Rockets.

Mavs Trying To Get Back On Track

The Dallas Mavericks are going to be coming into this one at 7-3 in their last 10 games. However, this team is going to be coming off a very disappointing loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks got embarrassed in that game as the New York Knicks were able to walk away with the 107-77 victory. Luka Doncic did his usual thing scoring 31 points, but the rest of the Dallas team was not able to step up around him.

On the season, Dallas has the 10th rated net rating, the 18th rated offensive rating, and the sixth rated defensive rating.

Rockets Looking To Build Momentum

The Houston Rockets have not been able to get much going at all this season. They’re arguably the worst team in the NBA with a 17-49 record and the 15th seed in the Western Conference.

Everybody expected this team to struggle this season, but it’s tough to say that they would be struggling as much as they currently are. However, Houston is going to be coming into this one on a very impressive win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been playing great this season by any means, but beating a team that has LeBron James on it is always a good thing. Houston was able to walk away with this impressive victory at 139-130 while Jalen Green exploded for 32 points.

On the season, Houston has the 30th rated net rating, the 26th ranked offensive rating, and the 30th ranked defensive reading.

NBA Betting Trends —Mavericks vs Rockets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Mavericks Trends

23 games have gone OVER and 41 have gone UNDER this season.

25-29-1 ATS this season.

Rockets Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

27-38-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Mavericks vs Rockets

For this game, I’m going to go with the Dallas Mavericks to cover the spread.

Dallas is coming off a very disappointing loss and I fully expect this team to get back on track. What they did against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night is inexcusable and that’s just a game that they cannot lose. If Dallas wants to solidify a top-five seed in the Western Conference, they have to take care of business against teams that are worse than them and they didn’t do that job on Wednesday.

With the Houston Rockets having the 30th ranked defensive rating in the NBA, I’m also going to go with Luka Doncic to score 30-plus points. He should be able to get anything he wants against this Houston defense, so I’m expecting that he’s going to have at least 30 in this game.

