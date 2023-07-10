Michael Jordan is the most popular basketball player in history and is widely considered the greatest of all time.

Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion (1991-1993 and 1996-1998), a six-time NBA Finals MVP, five-time NBA Most Valuable Player, ten times All-NBA First Team, and the list goes on and on.

Despite his massive success on the court, Joran’s biggest financial accomplishment came off the court.

The Jordan Brand has been a tremendous success for Nike.

Jordan’s deal with Nike is considered the best sports business deal ever.

Below, we will take a look at the massive success the Jordan brand has had with Nike and how much money the Jordan brand has made.

Michael Jordan’s Earnings From Nike Deal

Michael Jordan’s legacy on the basketball court will never be forgotten.

He has also built a legacy with his widely successful Jordan brand.

Nike has really pushed the Jordan brand over the last several years and sales have exploded.

Here are the Jordan brand annual sales from 2018-2022.

2018: $2.8 Billion

2019: $3.1 Billion

2020: $3.7 Billion

2021: $4.8 Billion

2022: $5.1 Billion

From 2018 to 2022, the Jordan brand’s annual sales have nearly doubled.

Just from 2020 to 2022, Jordan’s annual sales are up 38%.

Jordan takes home a 5% royalty.

He now makes nearly three times more annually ($255 million) than his entire NBA career earnings ($94 million).

This is why it is considered the best sports business deal ever.

NBA player’s themselves wear Jordan shoes during games.

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Air Jordan 37 and Air Jordan 36 shoes were among the top 20 shoes worn by NBA players.

Will The Jordan Brand See Continued Success?

The Jordan brand is an extremely popular brand for Nike.

It is not just shoes that Jordan sells.

He also sells socks, underwear, shirts, pants, jackets, and vests.

Nike has been pushing Jordan’s brand even more so over the last several years with tremendous success.

There is no reason for Nike to slow down promoting the Jordan brand.

From 2018 to 2022, the Jordan brand sales increased by 82.14%.

The Last Dance came out in April 2020 and it highlighted the Chicago Bulls’ six NBA Title wins in eight years in the 1990s.

The documentary mostly revolved around Jordan and it was a massive success for Netflix and ESPN.

It is one of the reasons why from 2020-2021, the Jordan brand’s annual sales went up nearly 30%.

It seems anything that has to do with Michael Jordan is a major success and his brand will continue to be a massive success.

The Jordan brand will continue to see a lot of success in the future.