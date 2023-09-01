To whom it may concern, The below photograph example of To Kill a Mockingbird was personally gifted and inscribed by Harper Lee to Michael Jordan (b. 1963). At the release of the 35th Anniversary Edition (1995) of Lee’s classic work, she mailed a small number of the imprint, one each, to people she was connected to in some way. This belongs to that edition. They nearly all contained an inscription identical to this one, save the obvious variety in the recipient’s names. Three lines: First to the respective person; second with best wishes; and third with her signature. Each on the half-title, as here, and each in bold blue ink, as here. The present work was originally part of the library of Michael and Juanita Vanoy-Jordan. After their divorce in 2006, she purchased a new home in the River North neighborhood of Chicago where she populated the shelves with books she acquired as part of the divorce settlement. When she sold the home in 2021, she sold a small quantity of important books from the library, with proceeds going to a West Loop, Chicago, urban literacy programs. Specs Fine Books acquired the here-described as part of the above-mentioned sale, it being the original 35th Anniversary Edition gifted and inscribed by Lee to Juanita Vanoy’s ex-husband, Michael Jordan. Best Regards, J.P. Dorsey | Specs Fine Books

The hardcover edition of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird was re-released by Harper Collins in 1995 to commemorate the book’s 35th anniversary.

Michael Jordan’s signed copy of To Kill A Mockingbird by author Harper Lee is available to purchase online for $24,000 at Moments In Time

The book was then purchased by a private collector. It’s now for sale online at Moments In Time, a website for buying or selling autographs, letters, signed photos and manuscripts.

The price of Michael Jordan’s signed To Kill a Mockingbird novel by author Harper Lee is only revealed upon request, but the novel is currently selling for $24,000, per TMZ Sports.

To Kill a Mockingbird was first published on July 11, 1960. A year after its release, the book won the Pulitzer Prize. It is widely read in high schools and middle schools across the United States.

The 384-page novel is loosely based on Lee’s past near her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, in 1936. She was 10 years old back then. Lee passed away on February 19, 2016, at the age of 89.

