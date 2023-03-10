Jesse McCulloch, a highly sought-after four-star recruit from Cleveland, Ohio, is now heavily favoring Michigan State as his college basketball destination of choice. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man recently visited Michigan State and is believed to be strongly considering the Spartans.

McCulloch and Parents Big Fans of Izzo and MSU

Last month, McCulloch announced his top eight list of college options, which included Alabama, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Xavier, and Virginia Tech. However, after visiting Michigan State multiple times, the program has emerged as the front-runner in his recruitment.

“I been there a couple of times and I love the feel of the school,” McCulloch said about Michigan State. “All the coaching staff makes me feel like I am home. There is a family environment over there. Tom Izzo is great. He talks to my family a lot and shows me the way he will play me in their system.”

McCulloch’s parents are also big fans of Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “We’ve had Coach Izzo stop by all season, and that matters… You wanna go where you’re wanted,” they said.

The Spartans’ program, which McCulloch described as being run “like a family,” seems to be a perfect fit for the talented junior. “They push you, they’re going to get the best out of you and they’re gonna make you better,” he said.

Jesse McCulloch and TJ Crumble DOMINATED the paint today against Dublin Jerome 🦅🔥 The Lutheran East front court is SCARY 👀@JesseMcCulloch4 @_TJCrumble2026 pic.twitter.com/91bKm8d4Ik — Zach Fleer (@ZachFleer270) January 15, 2023

A Good Start to Class of 2024?

If McCulloch ultimately chooses Michigan State, he would be the first commitment of the class of 2024 for the Spartans. The addition of a highly touted prospect like McCulloch would be a huge boost for Michigan State, which has a strong tradition of developing top-level talent.

It’s worth noting that McCulloch has also received interest from several other top-tier programs. However, it seems that Michigan State has made the biggest impression on him thus far. With his decision still up in the air, it remains to be seen where McCulloch will ultimately end up.

In the meantime, Michigan State fans can take comfort in knowing that their program is in a strong position to land one of the nation’s top recruits.