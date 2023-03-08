Milwaukee Bucks welcomes back Lindell Wigginton as they put ink to a new two-way contract

The Milwaukee squad is concentrating on improving their backcourt quality as they decided to re-sign Lindell Wigginton, completing their last roster spot. The Canadian athlete had already played for the Bucks last year, as he represented the uniform during 19 matches.

The 24-year-old signs a new two-way contract after spending most of this season playing for the city’s G-League affiliate team, the Wisconsin Herd.

Even though the new signing isn’t expected to have lots of minutes for the Milwaukee team, it defintely adds more depth and flexibility to their backcourt. The guard player has veteran Goran Dragic, reserve Jevon Carter and of course, starter Jrue Holiday in front of him for selection. In the Slovenian’s case, he’s is currently injured and is still to play a single game this campaign.

The Bucks put ink to Wigginton’s new contract for one main reason: he’s been on fire for the Herd. The young player has started in more than half of the G-League’s line ups this season (18 of 35) and has registered averages of 18.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per contest.

During the guard’s first stint as a Milwaukee player, he averaged 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 10.5 minutes on court, after those 19 games wearing the green uniform.

It comes as no suprise that he earned a new contract after last week’s incredible career-high performance with the Wisconsin affiliate team. Wigginton exploded with his best scoring display of his young career after scoring 41 points as he dropped 14 out his 19 field goals attempts against the Stars.

Take a look at the 24-year-old’s exhibition last week for the Herd:

The guard had gone undrafted in the 2019 NBA edition, but it hasn’t restricted him from fighting for his dreams. After four seasons adding 117 G-League career games, he’s also spent time playing professionally in both Canada and Israel.

The Bucks are currently enjoying one of their longest winning streaks

The Milwaukee side is living one of their best runs in franchise history, as they are tying the second-longest winning streak ever with 17 consecutive victories.

As the Bucks rank first in the general league standings for the first time this season since last week, they are considered to have the 3rd best odds to conquer this year's title.

“It’s a sign of, I think, kind of the character, the toughness. Just taking it everyday and making it your best. We just keep doing what we do,” said coach Mike Budenholzer. “We just take it day by day. We just keep our routines, we try to stay even-keeled, just come and make it our best day every day that we come in.”

The last time Milwaukee had such a great run was in 2019, as the team also produced a 17-game winning streak. The longest stretch was during their 1971 championship run which earned them their first-ever NBA title for the franchise. The only other title was two years ago, led by MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.