Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Has A Rare 50-Point Night On 75% Shooting Vs Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks took home a 135-110 victory last night vs the Pelicans and improved their record to 33-17 on the season. Leading the way once again for Milwaukee is Giannis Antetokounmpo who’s had to shoulder more of a load offensively this season. He’s very capable of doing so and that’s why he’s the third-highest scorer per game in the league this season. Last night vs New Orleans, Giannis has a rare 50-point game with 75 percent shooting or better.
He recorded a dominant double-double with 50 points and 13 boards and he went 20-26 from the field as well. The Greek Freak also went 3-4 from deep and 7-12 from the free-throw line in just 30 minutes played. Only 28 other players in league history have had a 50-point game or better with at least 75 percent shooting from the field.
Giannis tied a career-high with 10 40-point games in a season.
Antetokounmpo puts up a rare 50-point game with 75 percent shooting from the field
Last night was the second time in his career where he had a game with this type of stat line. He also did this back in February of last season vs the Indiana Pacers. That game he was 17-21 from the field and was 81 percent shooting for the game.
With injuries leaving key players like Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis out of the lineup at times, Antetokounmpo has been on a mission offensively this season. He’s scoring a career-high (31.7) points per game on right around his career average of 54 percent from the floor.
The rare 50-point 75 percent from the field performance has only been done 28 times in league history. Those 28 times have been recorded by 15 different players. They include:
- 8x- Wilt Chamberlain
- 3x- Michael Jordan
- 2x- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Adrian Dantley, Kyrie Irving, Karl Malone
- 1x- Dana Barros, Larry Bird, Devin Booker, James Harden, Bernard King, Kevin McHale, Jamal Murray, Truck Robinson, Dominique Wilkins
Giannis’s 50-points performance also tied a career-high with 10 40+ point games in a single season with 32 games left to be played. Plenty of more time for him to have at least a few more game with 40+ points.
