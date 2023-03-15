It was late November the last time we saw Karl-Anthony Towns on court wearing the Timberwolves uniform, when the big man suffered a right calf strain as his squad lost that night in Washington.

Very little has been said about his recovery ever since, leaving no choice but let the mind wonder over different possibilities. After 49 consecutive missed matches, will the player return this season or is he out indefinitely?

Finally, the first real update came this Wednesday and it’s good news for Minnesota as he’s making important progress this month. The 27-year-old is expected to suit up again for his team “in the coming weeks” and we can’t help but imagine him playing again before the end of the season.

Let’s look at the medical staff’s latest statement over his calf injury:

“Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities,” management said today in a press release. “He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available.”

Now that the Timberwolves are in the middle of a ferocious fight for the last playoff spots in the Western Conference, this is certainly an important report for club and fans, as the three-time All-Star is the offensive asset missing in the puzzle.

The Minnesota squad are currently standing 7th with a 35-34 record. As of this Wednesday, they are just one game behind the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, who clash against each other tonight. As for Towns’ club, they face off against the Boston Celtics at the Target Center.

Minnesota must be careful, as they only lead the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks by one game, so the margin for error must be kept at a minimum if they are to aspire for post-season with only 13 contests to go.

To be truthful, it wouldn’t be wise to expect Karl-Anthony Towns before regular season comes to an end, because even if he does, he’s been out of action too long to make a grand return and produce efficient basketball.

Back when he was healthy with 21 games into this current campaign, Towns was averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per match while shooting 50.5% from the floor.

Boston's Jaylen Brown expected to start today vs. Timberwolves

On Wednesday evening, the Celtics will try to return to their best version as they face off with the Timberwolves in Minnesota. It hasn’t been easy for Boston, considering they lost their first place in the general standings to Milwaukee last week, and they just lost 111 to 109 to the Houston Rockets.

However, all the uncertainty surrounding Jaylen Brown’s recovery has been cleared, and the player is out of the injury report and ready to start tonight.

The 26-year-old is going through another amazing campaign wearing the green uniform, as he’s averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per match over 57 contests so far. Boston is still second place in the Eastern Conference with a 47-22 record in 69 games.