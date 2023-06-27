This offseason, players around the league will get the chance to represent their home countries. The 2023 FIBA World Cup starts in August. It’s an international basketball competition where the nation’s best athletes fight to be the last team standing. Ahead of the World Cup later this summer, Team France just got a big addition to their roster. Rudy Gobert announced that he will be playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

At the end of the 2023 postseason for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gobert said that he likely was not going to play for France this summer. With Victor Wembanyama not playing, it was clear that France needed another big man on their roster. The three-time DPOY fits in perfectly for that role.

Minnesota fans will not be happy to hear Gobert will be playing in the World Cup. He came into the 2022-23 season injured up for the Timberwolves. Gobert hurt himself while playing for France in last summer’s European Championship. They can’t afford to have that happen again.

Rudy Gobert is in for the World Cup. Playing for the French national team has always been hugely important to him. It is an injury risk, like Eurobasket was last season. https://t.co/qwCbngT7iR — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 26, 2023

This offseason, Gobert is not the only Timberwolves player who is participating in the World Cup. All-star SG Anthony Edwards will be playing for Team USA. There is also speculation that Kyle Anderson could suit up for the Chinese national team.

In his exit interview this season, Gobert said that he is feeling healthy. He said he is ready to have the best offseason of his career. Gobert said he is going to put himself in a position he’s never put himself in before. The three-time all-star said he wants to have the best season of his career next year.

He’ll look to keep himself healthy during the World Cup in order to do so. The FIBA World Cup will start on August 25 and end on September 10. It will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.