Myles Turner Practically Begs Indiana To Trade Him With Statement About Lakers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner made a strong public statement on why the LA Lakers should give up two first-round picks for him. He could be unhappy that he’s only played in two games this season.
Turner is on a 3-4 Pacers team and is making statements that the 1-5 Lakers should “take a very hard look” at trading for the big man. The Lakers are thin at center this year and they’ve had Anthony Davis playing that role for them more often than not.
A trade for a center is not a horrible move by the Lakers, but Turner may be overvaluing himself. He’s not even a top ten center in the league right now and is certainly not worth his asking price.
Should the Lakers give up the two picks? Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/yP00bwvnMZ pic.twitter.com/GZvSg9BLyp
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2022
Turner says he’s worth “two first-round picks” in a trade
Let’s get one thing straight. Myles Turner is a good basketball player and he really makes an impact on defense. He’s averaging (4.5) blocks per game this season despite only playing two games. Turner has been in the league for eight seasons and is still only 26. There’s upside in his future for sure, but not for two first-round picks.
“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide for a team.” – Myles Turner
There were rumors of Turner possibly being traded last season but nothing happened. He was vocal about being in the last year of his contract. His statement was a strong one and you’d think that he’s trying to tell the Pacers front office something.
The Lakers only have one true center listed on their roster and that is Damian Jones. He’s playing just (10.2) minutes per game. Turner isn’t wrong saying that the Lakers are in need of a canter, but what he thinks he’s worth is just not accurate. LA could easily find a center that’s just as good as him for much cheaper. It will be interesting to see how this effects his relationship with Indiana.
