The NBA 3-Point contest has always been a fun event during the NBA All-Star break.

This year should be no different with a bunch of stars participating in the event.

Unlike the dunk contest, which has not seen many star players participate, the 3-Point contest has some of the NBA’s best players in it.

The contestants for the 3-Point contest are Tyrese Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Lauri Markkanen, and Donovan Mitchell.

It will be a star-studded affair this year.

Below are the odds for each contestant for the 3-Point contest and we give the best bet to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

NBA Player 3-Point Contest Odds Play Tyrese Haliburton +450 Karl-Anthony Towns +500 Malik Beasley +550 Damian Lillard +600 Trae Young +600 Jalen Brunson +650 Lauri Markkanen +750 Donovan Mitchell +800

NBA 3-Point Contest Odds

The NBA was able to get eight players to participate in the 3-point contest.

Unlike the dunk contest, many superstars opted to participate in the NBA 3-Point contest.

The contestants for the 3-Point contest are Tyrese Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Lauri Markkanen, and Donovan Mitchell.

Tyrese Haliburton (+450)

Tyrese Haliburton is the favorite at +450 odds to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

He is having a fantastic season, averaging 21.9 points per game and 11.7 assists per game.

Haliburton averages 3.1 3PM per game.

He is shooting 39.6% from three-point range on the year.

Haliburton is top 30 at 3PM in the league.

At +450 odds, Haliburton is the favorite to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns (+500)

Karl-Anthony Towns is the second favorite at +500 odds to win the NBA 3-Point contest.

He is having another very good season, averaging 22.7 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Towns averages 2.3 3PM per game.

He shoots 43.8% from three, which is top 15 in the league.

At +500 odds, Towns is the second favorite to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

Malik Beasley (+550)

Malik Beasley is the third favorite at +550 odds to win the NBA 3-Point contest.

Beasley makes 2.9 3PM per game and shoots 44.7% from 3.

He is top five in 3P% and top 15 in 3PM in the league.

Beasley is a three-point specialist and can thrive in a contest like this.

At +550 odds, Beasley is the third favorite to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

Damian Lillard (+600)

Damian Lillard is the fourth favorite at +600 odds to win the NBA 3-Point contest.

He is having another great season.

Lillard averages 24.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 6.8 assists per game, and 1.1 steals per game.

He averages 2.9 3PM and is shooting 34.5% from three.

Lillard is top 15 in the league in 3-pointers made.

If Lillard can get hot, he has the potential to win the contest.

At +600 odds, Lillard is the fourth favorite to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

Trae Young (+600)

Trae Young is the fifth favorite at +600 odds to win the NBA 3-Point contest.

He is averaging 27.0 points per game, 10.9 assists per game, and 1.4 steals per game.

Young averages 3.4 3PM and shoots 37.3% from three-point range.

He is top five in the league in 3 pointers made.

Young has been very good from 3-point range this season.

At +600 odds, Young is the fifth favorite to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

Jalen Brunson (+650)

Jalen Brunson is the sixth favorite at +650 odds to win the NBA 3-Point contest.

He is having a very good season, averaging 27.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, and 6.5 assists per game.

Brunson averages 2.6 3PM and shoots 40.6% from three-point range.

He is top 20 in the league in three-pointers made.

At +650 odds, Brunson is the sixth favorite to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

Lauri Markkanen (+750)

Lauri Markkanen is the seventh favorite at +750 odds to win the NBA 3-Point contest.

He is having a good season, averaging 23.6 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Markkanen averages 3.3 3PM and shoots 40.6% from three-point range.

He is top 15 in the league in three-pointers made.

At +750 odds, Markkanen is the seventh favorite to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

Donovan Mitchell (+800)

Donovan Mitchell is the eighth favorite at +800 odds to win the NBA 3-Point contest.

Mitchell is having a strong season, averaging 28.3 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 6.3 assists per game, and 1.9 steals per game.

Mitchell averages 3.3 3PM and shoots 36.3% from three-point range.

He is top 15 in the league in three-pointers made.

At +800 odds, Mitchell is the eighth favorite to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

Best Bet To Win The NBA 3-Point Contest

Some of the NBA’s best players are in the 3-Point contest.

Below is the best bet to win the NBA 3-Point contest.

Malik Beasley (+550)

Malik Beasley is the best bet at +550 odds to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.

He is top five in 3P% and top 15 in 3PM in the league.

Beasley is a three-point specialist and can thrive in a contest like this.

At +550 odds, Beasley is the best bet to win the 2024 NBA 3-Point contest.