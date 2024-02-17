The NBA All-Star Game is always the highlight of the All-Star Weekend. This year in Indiana will be no different. With that in mind, there are a few favorites to take home the All-Star Game MVP award. A few of the favorites include superstars who already boast an impressive resume. However, there is always a chance for a player on the come-up to make their mark during this event. Without further adieu, here are the top five favorites to win All-Star Game MVP this year.

Favorites to Win All-Star Game MVP in 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600 Odds)

The Greek Freak comes into this weekend as the favorite to win the All-Star Game MVP. If he does, it would be his second All-Star Game MVP, his first came in the 2020-21 season. On the year, Antetokounmpo is averaging an impressive 30.8 points, 11.2 total rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. On top of this, he is also tallying a player efficiency rating of 29.7 and has the Milwaukee Bucks in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. This is the type of event that Giannis Antetokounmpo always goes all out for making him a safe bet.

Tyrese Haliburton (+800 Odds)

Tyrese Haliburton is most likely the best bet for this year’s All-Star Game. He is the hometown kid considering the festivities are taking place in Indiana and is currently leading the league in assists per game at 11.7 per game. On top of this, the Pacers point guard is averaging 21.8 points, 3.9 total rebounds, and a steal per game. The now two-time All-Star has developed into one of the best floor generals in the entire NBA. Expect Haliburton to have a big All-Star Game and put on a show for the Indiana Pacers faithful.

Stephen Curry (+800 Odds)

The greatest three-point shooter of all time is always a good bet for this event. He can hit half-court shots with ease and knows how to entertain the fans. Despite the Golden State Warriors’ inconsistencies, Curry is having another terrific campaign. He is averaging 28.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 42.1 percent. Curry is another solid bet for the All-Star Game MVP.

LeBron James (+800 Odds)

How LeBron James comes out in the first few minutes will determine if he is serious about adding to his impressive NBA resume. If he comes out wanting to show “he still has it,” then he will be a terrific bet at +800 odds. James is continuing to add to his NBA legacy in year 21 with totals of 24.8 points, 7.2 total rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game to go along with shooting 52.0 percent from the field. If James wins the All-Star Game MVP, it will be the fourth of his career.

Jayson Tatum (+900 Odds)

The Boston Celtics superstar is looking to defend his crown as the reigning All-Star Game MVP. He will come out aggressive and ready to show why he is a top-10 player in the league. This season, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 total rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while tallying a true shooting percentage of 60.5 percent. The five-time All-Star has led the Celtics to the best current record in the NBA and is a terrific dark-horse bet for this year’s All-Star Game MVP award.