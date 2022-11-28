NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Monday 11/28

Our Monday night NBA slate features ten different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. At 7:30pm tonight, the 13-7 Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road to take on the 10-9 Toronto Raptors. Later on at 9:00pm, the 8-11 Chicago Bulls are in Utah tonight to face the 12-10 Jazz who have fallen to eighth in the Western Conference. Ending the night at 10:30 are the 11-8 Indiana Pacers who are on the second game of a back-to-back vs the 7-11 LA Lakers.

Best NBA Bets For Monday 11/28

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Odds and Picks

The Cavaliers will be playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight after a win on the road vs the Pistons yesterday. Tonight, the Cavs will be taking on the Toronto Raptors who are 4-4 in their last eight games. At 13-7, Cleveland is second in the Central Division and the 10-9 Raptors are third in the Atlantic Division.

Our pick for this game is Toronto Raptors -2.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Raptors are 11-8 against the spread this season and have covered in three of their last four games. Toronto is also 7-2 at home this season, while the Cavaliers are 5-6 on the road. It will be tough for the Cavs to come out with a win tonight.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Cleveland Cavaliers +120 Toronto Raptors -140

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Odds and Picks

The Chicago Bulls have lost five of their last seven games and come into their matchup tonight with an 8-11 record and they are fourth in the Central Division. It hasn’t been so great lately for their opponent either. Utah has lost seven of their last nine games and have fallen to eighth in the Western Conference.

Our pick for this game is Utah Jazz -1.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Jazz are 13-9 against the spread this season and have covered in two of their last five games. Their team is 6-2 at home this season and the Bulls are just 3-6 away. This is s get right game for the Jazz tonight that they need to win to get back on track.

We're back home tomorrow. Here's some dunks to tide you over 'til then ☕️#DunksOfTheWeek | @wasatchford pic.twitter.com/EkTvdaVW07 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Chicago Bulls +103 Utah Jazz -123

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Odds and Picks

The Indiana Pacers have won six of their last eight games to come into tonight’s game with an 11-8 record which is third in the Central Division. Indiana will be facing a Lakers squad who have won five of their last six games after multiple dominant games from Anthony Davis.

Our pick for this games is LA Lakers -3 @ -105 with BetOnline. Indiana will be the playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs the Lakers. They lost last night to the Clippers, 114-100. The Lakers are only 7-11 against the spread this season. but they’ve covered in five of their last six games. LA is 5-5 at home this season and the Pacers are 4-4 on the road.