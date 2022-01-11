NBA Betting Picks: Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction and picks

In Tuesday night’s interconference contest, the Phoenix Suns (30-9) are facing off versus the Toronto Raptors (20-17) at Scotiabank Arena. Will Fred VanVleet and the Raptors extend their winning streak to seven games?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors news

Heading into tonight’s rare encounter, the Suns are 21-18 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Raptors are 20-17 against the spread. The tip-off time for this contest is 7:30 p.m. ET. This game can be watched live via Bally Sports Arizona, NBA League Pass and TSN. According to Land of Basketball’s historical database, these two competing teams have played one another 49 times during the regular season all-time. Overall, Phoenix is 31-18 versus Toronto. Additionally, in the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Suns are 2-1 against them.

On Mar. 26, 2021, the last time these teams met during the regular season, Phoenix won 104-100 at Scotiabank Arena. Regarding the Suns’ updated roster, two players had their 10-day hardship contracts expire: Paris Bass and M.J. Walker. The organization also announced the official signing of center Bismack Biyombo for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season. In only three outings this season, Biyombo averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Prior to playing for the Suns, he spent his last three seasons with the Hornets.

#Suns updated roster: 15 standard players (full). 1 two-way: Ish Wainright (have one two-way slot available). 1 10-day hardship: Justin Jackson. Paris Bass and MJ Walker's 10-day deals have expired. pic.twitter.com/PTpv1CbAYZ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 11, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 223.5

Point spread: Suns -4 (-109)

Best moneyline: Suns -167, Raptors +147

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors injury report

Suns: C Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | SF Abdel Nader (out) | C Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | SG Landry Shamet (probable) | PF Cameron Johnson (out) | PF Ish Wainwright (out indefinitely)

Raptors: PG Goran Dragic (out indefinitely) | SG Gary Trent Jr. (questionable) | SF Yuta Watanabe (probable) | SF Scottie Barnes (questionable)

Scottie Barnes (right knee soreness) and Gary Trent Jr. (left ankle swelling) are both questionable for tomorrow's game vs Phoenix. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 10, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors preview

Anyways, on Saturday, in the Suns’ 123-100 home loss against the Heat, guard Devin Booker scored a team-high 26 points in 33 minutes played. Forward Mikal Bridges ended his showing with 20 points, 1.0 rebound and 6.0 assists in 30 minutes of action. In the second quarter, Miami outscored Phoenix 38 to 21.

Despite surrendering 123 points in their own stadium, the Suns’ issue at the moment is their offensive production. The team’s perimeter shooting is on point, but they are failing to protect the paint and score close-range baskets. They shot 30-for-79 (38%) from the floor and 14-for-34 (41.2%) from behind the arc. Now, Phoenix is 17-5 at home, 13-4 away and 10-7 ATS on the road this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Raptors have a 50.2% chance of winning.

Meanwhile, in the Raptors’ 105-101 home win over the Pelicans on Sunday, guard Fred VanVleet led his team in scoring, finishing with 32 points in 39 minutes played. Forward Pascal Siakim also earned another career double-double, amassing 29 points, 10 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 43 minutes spent on the court.

Not only did Toronto outrebound New Orleans 46 to 35, the team sank a total of 14 three-pointers. The Raptors shot 36-for-85 (42.4%) from the field and 14-for-34 (41.2%) from three-point range. Their free throw shooting percentage was almost perfect, too. They shot 19-for-20 (95%) at the line. Following this victory, they are 12-10 at home, 8-7 away and 11-11 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Suns: PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | SF Mikal Bridges | PF Jae Crowder | C Deandre Ayton

Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet | SG Gary Trent Jr. | SF Scottie Barnes | PF OG Anunoby | C Pascal Siakim

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors prediction

Moreover, the total for Monday night’s interconference matchup is set at 223.5. Referencing the spread consensus, 77% of gamblers are counting on the Suns to cover the spread at Scotiabank Arena. Concerning the total consensus, 60% of bettors are expecting the total to go under 223.5. At this point during the regular season, Phoenix is 29-7 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 10-7 ATS away, while Toronto is 12-5 as a favorite, 8-12 as an underdog and 11-11 ATS at home.

For noteworthy betting trends, the Suns are 4-2 ATS in their previous six performances. They are also 14-6 straight up in their last 20 contests. Next, Phoenix is 14-2 ATS in the team’s last 16 matches versus Toronto, and the Suns are 2-6 SU in their previous eight contests against the Raptors. Finally, the team is 10-2 SU in their last 12 head-to-head matches versus Eastern Conference opponents.

On the flip side, the Raptors are 6-1 ATS in their past seven performances. Plus, the total has gone over in 10 of their previous 11 games. Next, Toronto is 6-0 SU in the team’s last six contests this season. Also, the total has gone under in four of their past six games versus Phoenix. Taking everything into account, contemplate picking the Suns to win and cover the spread. If you are new to sports betting, feel free to skim through our handicap betting guide.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors betting pick

Pick the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 223.5. Phoenix is a four-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.