NBA Betting Picks: Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat preview, picks and prediction

In tonight’s intraconference thriller, the Washington Wizards (17-16) are facing off versus the Miami Heat (21-13) at FTX Arena. Will Tyrese Maxey and the Heat pick up their first head-to-head win versus the Raptors this season?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat news

Heading into Tuesday night’s Eastern Conference matchup, the Wizards are 14-18-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Heat are 19-15 against the spread. The start time for this game is 7:30 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington and NBA League Pass. Per Land of Basketball’s database, based on 134 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Miami is 90-44 versus Washington. Additionally, the Heat are 2-1 against them in their last three head-to-head contests.

On Nov. 20, 2021, the second meeting between these two competing teams this season, Washington won 103-100 at Capital One Arena. They overcame a 16-point deficit. So far, the season series is tied at 1-1. On another subject, regarding the teams’ injury reports for tonight’s contest, the Heat’s only available center is Omer Yurtseven. Bam Adebayo could return in a couple of weeks. Though, Dewayne Dedmon is out indefinitely. It is unknown when Dedmon will fully recover from his knee injury. Shown below, the Wizards are also missing key players.

That leaves Omer Yurtseven as the Heat's only available center, with Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon out with injuries. https://t.co/Gk649Pkh54 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 28, 2021

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 208.5

Point spread: Heat -6.5 (-112)

Best moneyline: Wizards +215, Heat -255

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat injury report

Wizards: SG Bradley Beal (questionable) | SG Kentavious Caldwell Pope (out) | PG Raul Neto (out) | C Montrezl Harrell (out) | C Thomas Bryant (out indefinitely) | PG Aaron Holiday (out) | PF Rui Hachimura (questionable) | PF Anthony Gill (out)

Heat: PF P.J. Tucker (questionable) | PG Kyle Lowry (out) | PF Markieff Morris (out indefinitely) | SG Victor Oladipo (out indefinitely) | C Dewayne Dedmon (out indefinitely) | C Bam Adebayo (out four to six weeks)

Wizards players in health and safety protocols: Bradley Beal (questionable tonight), Montrezl Harrell, Raul Neto, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Gill, Thomas Bryant (out anyways in ACL rehab) — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 28, 2021

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat preview

Moreover, in the Wizards’ 117-96 home loss to the 76ers on Sunday, guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored a team-high 17 points in 34 minutes played. Montrezl Harrell also had 15 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 18 minutes of action. In the second quarter, the Sixers outscored the Wizards 38 to 24. While Washington did outscore Philadelphia 44 to 38 in the free throw lane, the team had a poor performance shooting-wise.

The Wizards shot 35-for-90 (38.9%) from the floor and 8-for-33 (24.2%) from three-point range. After earning their fifth home loss of the season, the team is now 8-5 at home, 9-11 away and 6-13-1 ATS on the road. Plus, they have won just three of their past 10 games. And, the Wizards rank seventh overall in the Eastern Conference.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 57.9% chance of winning.

As for the Heat, on Sunday, in their 93-83 home win versus the Magic, Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin led the team in scoring, with each player putting up 17 points. Butler earned another career double-double as well. He also finished his performance with 11 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 35 minutes played. In the third quarter, Miami outscored Orlando 30 to 21.

In addition to the Heat outscoring the Magic 46 to 34 in the paint, they shot 36-for-89 (40.4%) from the field and 10-for-34 (29.4%) from behind the arc. Not to mention, the team has won seven of their last 10 games. They are on a three-game winning streak. Now, Miami is 11-4 at home, 10-9 away and 9-6 ATS at home this season. They rank fourth in the conference, too.

Projected starting lineup

Wizards: PG Spencer Dinwiddie | SG Aaron Holiday | SF Corey Kispert | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Daniel Gafford

Heat: PG Gabe Vincent | SG Max Strus | SF Duncan Robinson | PF Jimmy Butler | C Omer Yurtseven

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup is set at 208.5. According to the spread consensus, 85% of gamblers are hoping the Heat will cover the spread at FTX Arena. Referring to the point total consensus, 52% of bettors are convinced the total will go over 208.5. As of yet, Washington is 8-6 as a favorite, 9-10 as an underdog and 6-13-1 ATS away, whereas Miami is 12-10 as a favorite, 9-3 as an underdog and 9-6 ATS at home.

For interesting betting trends, the Wizards are 2-6 ATS in their last eight performances. They are also 3-8 straight up in their past 11 games. Next, Washington is 8-4 ATS in the team’s previous 12 matches versus Miami, and the team is 3-8 SU in their last 11 contests against the Heat. Finally, the Wizards are 1-5 SU in their past six games versus the Heat at FTX Arena.

On the other side, the Heat are 5-1 SU in their previous six performances. And, the total has gone over in 10 of their last 15 games versus the Wizards. And, Miami is 5-2 ATS in the team’s past seven contests against Southeast Division opponents. Next, the team is 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games as the selected favorite. In summary, contemplate picking the Heat to win and cover the spread. If you enjoy wagering but struggle with picks every here and there, check out our handicap betting guide.

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat betting pick

Pick the Heat to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 208.5. Miami is a 6.5-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.