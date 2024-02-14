With two months left of the regular season before the playoffs, teams have separated themselves into contenders for the 2024 NBA Championship.

Teams like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Clippers have been hot lately and are strong contenders to win the NBA Championship.

Last year’s NBA champion, the Denver Nuggets are having another solid season and are poised to make the playoffs and defend their title.

According to BetOnline, here is a chart of the top 10 favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship.

NBA Teams NBA Championship Odds Play Boston Celtics +275 Denver Nuggets +450 Los Angeles Clippers +500 Milwaukee Bucks +650 Oklahoma City Thunder +1200 Phoenix Suns +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +1800 New York Knicks +2000 Cleveland Cavaliers +2200 Dallas Mavericks +2800

Below, we will discuss the top 10 favorites to win the NBA Championship and offer the best bets to win the NBA Championship.

Top 10 Favorites To Win The NBA Championship

As we are two months from the end of the NBA season, favorites are separating themselves to win the NBA Championship.

We discuss the top 10 favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship.

Boston Celtics (+275)

The Boston Celtics are the favorites at +275 odds to win the NBA Championship.

Boston is led by Jayson Tatum, who is having another terrific season.

Led by Tatum, the Celtics are second in the league in offensive rating and third in defensive rating.

Jrue Holiday is one of the reasons Boston is third in defensive rating.

Jaylen Brown is also having an outstanding season.

Boston has a very good starting five and their depth is also one of the best in the league.

The Celtics are first in the standings in the league.

At +275 odds, the Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Denver Nuggets (+450)

Last year’s NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets are the second favorite at +450 odds to win the NBA Championship.

Denver is led by MVP favorite Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has been spectacular once again this season.

He is averaging almost a triple-double, which is unheard of for a Center.

Denver is top 12 in offensive and defensive rating.

Jamal Murray is Robin to Jokic’s Batman.

Denver gels well as a team.

They have a good mix of players that can get it done on offense and have players that can play defense.

At +450 odds, the Denver Nuggets are the second favorite, and biggest favorite in the Western Conference to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Los Angeles Clippers (+500)

The Los Angeles Clippers are the third favorite at +500 odd to win the NBA Championship.

Kawhi Leonard has been healthy this year, which is the biggest reason for LA’s successful season thus far.

If the Clippers can stay healthy, it will be difficult for any team to knock them off in a seven-game series.

Kawhi Leonard is big-time in the playoffs.

Paul George and James Harden have also been very good this season.

The Clippers are third in offensive rating and 13th in defensive rating.

Health is the biggest concern for the Clippers.

At +500 odds, the Clippers are the third favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Milwaukee Bucks (+650)

The Milwaukee Bucks are the fourth favorite at +650 odd to win the NBA Championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again having a fantastic season and is the third favorite to win the MVP award.

Damian Lillard gives Milwaukee a major offensive boost.

The health of Khris Middleton will be a major factor for the Bucks’ success come playoff time.

Milwaukee needs Middleton healthy in the playoffs.

The Bucks are fifth in offensive rating but 17th in defensive rating.

Lillard and Malik Beasley are liabilities on defense but Lillard makes up for his lack of defense with his offensive prowess.

This is why the Bucks brought in Patrick Beverley to get tougher on defense.

At +650 odds, the Bucks are the fourth favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Oklahoma City Thunder (+1200)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the fifth favorite at +1200 odd to win the NBA Championship.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been outstanding this season and is the second favorite to win the MVP.

He is averaging over 30 points per game.

The Thunder are fourth in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are also having very good seasons.

They are this year’s surprise team.

The Thunder are among the top teams in the Western Conference.

If Alexander can keep this play up, which there is no reason he won’t, the Thunder will be a tough out in the playoffs.

At +1200 odds, the Thunder are the fifth favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Phoenix Suns (+1600)

The Phoenix Suns are the sixth favorite at +1600 odd to win the NBA Championship.

Phoenix has three of the best shooters in the league.

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal form an excellent trio.

Durant leads the team averaging 28.3 points per game with Booker second averaging 28.0 points per game.

Phoenix is seventh in offensive rating and 15th in defensive rating.

If Phoenix can tighten up on defense, the Suns will be a very difficult team to knock off in the playoffs with Durant and Booker.

At +1600 odds, the Suns are the sixth favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Minnesota Timberwolves (+1800)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the seventh favorite at +1800 odd to win the NBA Championship.

Minnesota is at the top of the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards leads the team, averaging 26.1 points per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is also having a very good season, averaging 22.5 points per game.

Rudy Gobert is the heavy favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Minnesota is 17th in offensive rating and first in defensive rating.

Their defense will make Minnesota a very tough out in the playoffs.

They also have players who can produce on offense, despite ranking in the middle of the league in offensive rating.

At +1800 odds, the Timberwolves are the seventh favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

New York Knicks (+2000)

The New York Knicks are the eighth favorite at +2000 odd to win the NBA Championship.

Jalen Brunson is having a terrific season, averaging 27.5 points per game and 6.5 assists per game.

Julius Randle is having a good season as well but he is currently not healthy.

Randle is averaging 24.0 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game, and 5.0 assists per game.

OG Anunoby was a solid add to the team.

New York is ninth in offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating.

At +2000 odds, the Knicks are the eighth favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Cleveland Cavaliers (+2200)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the ninth favorite at +2200 odd to win the NBA Championship.

Donovan Mitchell is having a terrific season, averaging 28.3 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 6.3 assists per game, and 1.9 steals per game.

Cleveland has an excellent starting group with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarett Allen also starting alongside Mitchell.

The Cavs are 15th in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

They have been red hot lately and are currently second in the Eastern Conference.

At +2200 odds, the Cavaliers are the ninth favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Dallas Mavericks (+2800)

The Dallas Mavericks are the tenth favorite at +2800 odd to win the NBA Championship.

Luka Doncic is once again leading the way for Dallas.

He has been excellent this season and is the fourth favorite to win the MVP award.

Doncic is averaging 34.3 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, and 9.6 assists per game.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.2 points per game.

Dallas is 10th in offensive rating but just 21st in defensive rating.

Both Kyrie and Luka are defensive liabilities.

Defense is a reason Dallas may not make a deep playoff push.

At +2800 odds, the Mavericks are the tenth favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Best Bets To Win NBA Championship

The NBA playoffs are coming up and teams are becoming contenders to win the title.

We will offer three best bets to win the NBA Championship.

