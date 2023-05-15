Home » news » Nba Combine 2023 Date Schedule Location Participants

The 2023 NBA Draft Combine is scheduled for Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21. This event will be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The multi-day showcase occurs annually before the NBA draft in June.

At the combine, college basketball players are interviewed and compete in 5-on-5 drills, strength programs, shooting drills, and other athletic tests. Seventy-eight prospects are expected to attend. The 2023 NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22.

2023 NBA Draft Combine Date & Schedule

  • Date: Monday, May 15 | Time: 3-5 p.m. ET
    Streaming: NBA App (Strength/agility and shooting drills)
  • Date: Wednesday, May 17 | Time: 2-6 p.m. ET
    TV Channel: ESPN2 | Streaming: YouTube TV
  • Date: Thursday, May 18 | Time: 4-8 p.m. ET
    TV Channel: ESPN2 | Streaming: YouTube TV

2023 NBA Draft Combine Participants

Victor Wembanyama is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. However, the French professional basketball star is not among this year’s NBA Draft Combine attendees. The top contenders for the No. 2 selection, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, will likely be among the 78 in attendance.

NBA Draft Combine Prospect

College

Position

Height

Adem Bona

UCLA

F

6’10”

Amari Bailey

UCLA

G

6’5″

Anthony Black

Arkansas

G

6’7″

Trey Alexander

Creighton

G

6’4″

Kobe Brown

Missouri

F

6’7″

Jaylen Clark

UCLA

G

6’5″

Emoni Bates

Eastern Michigan

F

6’9″

Kobe Bufkin

Michigan

G

6’4″

Sidy Cissoko

G League Ignite

 F/G

6’8″

Noah Clowney

Alabama

F

6’10”

Toumani Camara

Dayton

 F

6’8″

Reece Beekman

Virginia

 G 6’3″

Nikola Djurisic

Mega (Serbia)

 F/G 6’8″

Gradey Dick

Kansas

 G 6’8″

Zach Edey

Purdue

 C 7’4″

Adam Flagler

Baylor

 G 6’3″

Keyonte George

Baylor

 G 6’4″

Ricky Council IV

Arkansas

 G 6’6″

Coleman Hawkins

Illinois

 F 6’10”

Jordan Hawkins

Connecticut

 G 6’5″

Mouhamed Gueye

Baylor

 F 6’11”

Taylor Hendricks

UCF

 F 6’9″

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana

 G 6’6″

Jett Howard

Michigan

 G 6’8″

GG Jackson II

South Carolina

 F/C 6’9″

Andre Jackson Jr.

Connecticut

 G 6’6″

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana

 F 6’9″
Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLA G 6’6″
Colby Jones Xavier G 6’5″
Keyontae Johnson Kansas State F 6’5″
Arthur Kaluma Creighton F 6’7″
Mojave King G League Ignite G 6’5″
Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton C 7′
Maxwell Lewis Pepperdine F 6’7″
Bobi Klintman Wake Forest F 6’10”
Dereck Lively II Duke C 7’1″
Seth Lundy Penn State F 6’6″
Chris Livingston Kentucky F 6’6″
Mike Miles Jr. TCU G 6’1″
Kevin McCullar Kansas G 6’6″
Jordan Miller Miami G 6’6″
Brandon Miller Alabama F 6’9″
Leonard Miller G League Ignite F 6’10”
Dillon Mitchell Texas F 6’8″
Judah Mintz Syracuse G 6’3″
Kris Murray Iowa F 6’8″
Omari Moore San Jose State G 6’6″
James Nnaji Barcelona (Spain) C 6’11”
Grant Nelson North Dakota State F 6’10”
Jalen Pickett Penn State G 6’4″
Julian Phillips Tennessee F 6’8″
Olivier-Maxence Prosper Marquette G 6’8″

Brandin Podziemski

Santa Clara

 G 6’5″

Adama Sanogo

Connecticut

 F 6’9″

Rayan Rupert

New Zealand Breakers (Oceania)

 G 6’6″

Brice Sensabaugh

Ohio State

 F 6’6″

Marcus Sasser

Houston

 G 6’1″
Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois G 6’6″
DaRon Holmes II Dayton F 6’10”
Jalen Slawson Furman F 6’7″
Ben Sheppard Belmont G 6’6″
Terquavion Smith North Carolina State G 6’4″
Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas G 6’5″
Amen Thompson Overtime Elite G 6’7″
Julian Strawther Gonzaga G 6’7″
Ausar Thompson Overtime Elite G/F 6’7″
Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky F 6’9″
Drew Timme Gonzaga F 6’10”
Azuolas Tubelis Arizona F 6’11”
Jarace Walker Houston F 6’8″
Tristan Vukcevic Partizan (Serbia) F/C 6’10”
Cason Wallace Kentucky G 6’4″
Jordan Walsh Arkansas F 6’7″
Cam Whitmore Villanova F 6’7″
Dariq Whitehead Duke F 6’7″
Jalen Wilson Kansas F 6’8″
Isaiah Wong Miami G 6’3″

