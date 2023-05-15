NBA Combine 2023: Date, Schedule, Location, & Participants

The 2023 NBA Draft Combine is scheduled for Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21. This event will be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The multi-day showcase occurs annually before the NBA draft in June.

At the combine, college basketball players are interviewed and compete in 5-on-5 drills, strength programs, shooting drills, and other athletic tests. Seventy-eight prospects are expected to attend. The 2023 NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22.

2023 NBA Draft Combine Date & Schedule

Date : Monday, May 15 | Time : 3-5 p.m. ET

Streaming : NBA App (Strength/agility and shooting drills)

: Monday, May 15 | : 3-5 p.m. ET : NBA App (Strength/agility and shooting drills) Date : Wednesday, May 17 | Time : 2-6 p.m. ET

TV Channel : ESPN2 | Streaming : YouTube TV

: Wednesday, May 17 | : 2-6 p.m. ET : ESPN2 | : YouTube TV Date: Thursday, May 18 | Time: 4-8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2 | Streaming: YouTube TV

2023 NBA Draft Combine Participants

Victor Wembanyama is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. However, the French professional basketball star is not among this year’s NBA Draft Combine attendees. The top contenders for the No. 2 selection, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, will likely be among the 78 in attendance.

NBA Draft Combine Prospect College Position Height Adem Bona UCLA F 6’10” Amari Bailey UCLA G 6’5″ Anthony Black Arkansas G 6’7″ Trey Alexander Creighton G 6’4″ Kobe Brown Missouri F 6’7″ Jaylen Clark UCLA G 6’5″ Emoni Bates Eastern Michigan F 6’9″ Kobe Bufkin Michigan G 6’4″ Sidy Cissoko G League Ignite F/G 6’8″ Noah Clowney Alabama F 6’10” Toumani Camara Dayton F 6’8″ Reece Beekman Virginia G 6’3″ Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) F/G 6’8″ Gradey Dick Kansas G 6’8″ Zach Edey Purdue C 7’4″ Adam Flagler Baylor G 6’3″ Keyonte George Baylor G 6’4″ Ricky Council IV Arkansas G 6’6″ Coleman Hawkins Illinois F 6’10” Jordan Hawkins Connecticut G 6’5″ Mouhamed Gueye Baylor F 6’11” Taylor Hendricks UCF F 6’9″ Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana G 6’6″ Jett Howard Michigan G 6’8″ GG Jackson II South Carolina F/C 6’9″ Andre Jackson Jr. Connecticut G 6’6″ Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana F 6’9″ Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLA G 6’6″ Colby Jones Xavier G 6’5″ Keyontae Johnson Kansas State F 6’5″ Arthur Kaluma Creighton F 6’7″ Mojave King G League Ignite G 6’5″ Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton C 7′ Maxwell Lewis Pepperdine F 6’7″ Bobi Klintman Wake Forest F 6’10” Dereck Lively II Duke C 7’1″ Seth Lundy Penn State F 6’6″ Chris Livingston Kentucky F 6’6″ Mike Miles Jr. TCU G 6’1″ Kevin McCullar Kansas G 6’6″ Jordan Miller Miami G 6’6″ Brandon Miller Alabama F 6’9″ Leonard Miller G League Ignite F 6’10” Dillon Mitchell Texas F 6’8″ Judah Mintz Syracuse G 6’3″ Kris Murray Iowa F 6’8″ Omari Moore San Jose State G 6’6″ James Nnaji Barcelona (Spain) C 6’11” Grant Nelson North Dakota State F 6’10” Jalen Pickett Penn State G 6’4″ Julian Phillips Tennessee F 6’8″ Olivier-Maxence Prosper Marquette G 6’8″ Brandin Podziemski Santa Clara G 6’5″ Adama Sanogo Connecticut F 6’9″ Rayan Rupert New Zealand Breakers (Oceania) G 6’6″ Brice Sensabaugh Ohio State F 6’6″ Marcus Sasser Houston G 6’1″ Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois G 6’6″ DaRon Holmes II Dayton F 6’10” Jalen Slawson Furman F 6’7″ Ben Sheppard Belmont G 6’6″ Terquavion Smith North Carolina State G 6’4″ Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas G 6’5″ Amen Thompson Overtime Elite G 6’7″ Julian Strawther Gonzaga G 6’7″ Ausar Thompson Overtime Elite G/F 6’7″ Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky F 6’9″ Drew Timme Gonzaga F 6’10” Azuolas Tubelis Arizona F 6’11” Jarace Walker Houston F 6’8″ Tristan Vukcevic Partizan (Serbia) F/C 6’10” Cason Wallace Kentucky G 6’4″ Jarace Walker Houston F 6’8″ Jordan Walsh Arkansas F 6’7″ Cam Whitmore Villanova F 6’7″ Dariq Whitehead Duke F 6’7″ Jalen Wilson Kansas F 6’8″ Isaiah Wong Miami G 6’3″

