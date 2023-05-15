Main Page
NBA Combine 2023: Date, Schedule, Location, & Participants
The 2023 NBA Draft Combine is scheduled for Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21. This event will be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The multi-day showcase occurs annually before the NBA draft in June.
At the combine, college basketball players are interviewed and compete in 5-on-5 drills, strength programs, shooting drills, and other athletic tests. Seventy-eight prospects are expected to attend. The 2023 NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22.
2023 NBA Draft Combine Date & Schedule
- Date: Monday, May 15 | Time: 3-5 p.m. ET
Streaming: NBA App (Strength/agility and shooting drills)
- Date: Wednesday, May 17 | Time: 2-6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN2 | Streaming: YouTube TV
- Date: Thursday, May 18 | Time: 4-8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN2 | Streaming: YouTube TV
2023 NBA Draft Combine Participants
Victor Wembanyama is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. However, the French professional basketball star is not among this year’s NBA Draft Combine attendees. The top contenders for the No. 2 selection, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, will likely be among the 78 in attendance.
|
NBA Draft Combine Prospect
|
College
|
Position
|
Height
|
Adem Bona
|
UCLA
|
F
|
6’10”
|
Amari Bailey
|
UCLA
|
G
|
6’5″
|
Anthony Black
|
Arkansas
|
G
|
6’7″
|
Trey Alexander
|
Creighton
|
G
|
6’4″
|
Kobe Brown
|
Missouri
|
F
|
6’7″
|
Jaylen Clark
|
UCLA
|
G
|
6’5″
|
Emoni Bates
|
Eastern Michigan
|
F
|
6’9″
|
Kobe Bufkin
|
Michigan
|
G
|
6’4″
|
Sidy Cissoko
|
G League Ignite
|F/G
|
6’8″
|
Noah Clowney
|
Alabama
|
F
|
6’10”
|
Toumani Camara
|
Dayton
|F
|
6’8″
|
Reece Beekman
|
Virginia
|G
|6’3″
|
Nikola Djurisic
|
Mega (Serbia)
|F/G
|6’8″
|
Gradey Dick
|
Kansas
|G
|6’8″
|
Zach Edey
|
Purdue
|C
|7’4″
|
Adam Flagler
|
Baylor
|G
|6’3″
|
Keyonte George
|
Baylor
|G
|6’4″
|
Ricky Council IV
|
Arkansas
|G
|6’6″
|
Coleman Hawkins
|
Illinois
|F
|6’10”
|
Jordan Hawkins
|
Connecticut
|G
|6’5″
|
Mouhamed Gueye
|
Baylor
|F
|6’11”
|
Taylor Hendricks
|
UCF
|F
|6’9″
|
Jalen Hood-Schifino
|
Indiana
|G
|6’6″
|
Jett Howard
|
Michigan
|G
|6’8″
|
GG Jackson II
|
South Carolina
|F/C
|6’9″
|
Andre Jackson Jr.
|
Connecticut
|G
|6’6″
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
Indiana
|F
|6’9″
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|UCLA
|G
|6’6″
|Colby Jones
|Xavier
|G
|6’5″
|Keyontae Johnson
|Kansas State
|F
|6’5″
|Arthur Kaluma
|Creighton
|F
|6’7″
|Mojave King
|G League Ignite
|G
|6’5″
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Creighton
|C
|7′
|Maxwell Lewis
|Pepperdine
|F
|6’7″
|Bobi Klintman
|Wake Forest
|F
|6’10”
|Dereck Lively II
|Duke
|C
|7’1″
|Seth Lundy
|Penn State
|F
|6’6″
|Chris Livingston
|Kentucky
|F
|6’6″
|Mike Miles Jr.
|TCU
|G
|6’1″
|Kevin McCullar
|Kansas
|G
|6’6″
|Jordan Miller
|Miami
|G
|6’6″
|Brandon Miller
|Alabama
|F
|6’9″
|Leonard Miller
|G League Ignite
|F
|6’10”
|Dillon Mitchell
|Texas
|F
|6’8″
|Judah Mintz
|Syracuse
|G
|6’3″
|Kris Murray
|Iowa
|F
|6’8″
|Omari Moore
|San Jose State
|G
|6’6″
|James Nnaji
|Barcelona (Spain)
|C
|6’11”
|Grant Nelson
|North Dakota State
|F
|6’10”
|Jalen Pickett
|Penn State
|G
|6’4″
|Julian Phillips
|Tennessee
|F
|6’8″
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|Marquette
|G
|6’8″
|
Brandin Podziemski
|
Santa Clara
|G
|6’5″
|
Adama Sanogo
|
Connecticut
|F
|6’9″
|
Rayan Rupert
|
New Zealand Breakers (Oceania)
|G
|6’6″
|
Brice Sensabaugh
|
Ohio State
|F
|6’6″
|
Marcus Sasser
|
Houston
|G
|6’1″
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Illinois
|G
|6’6″
|DaRon Holmes II
|Dayton
|F
|6’10”
|Jalen Slawson
|Furman
|F
|6’7″
|Ben Sheppard
|Belmont
|G
|6’6″
|Terquavion Smith
|North Carolina State
|G
|6’4″
|Nick Smith Jr.
|Arkansas
|G
|6’5″
|Amen Thompson
|Overtime Elite
|G
|6’7″
|Julian Strawther
|Gonzaga
|G
|6’7″
|Ausar Thompson
|Overtime Elite
|G/F
|6’7″
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|Kentucky
|F
|6’9″
|Drew Timme
|Gonzaga
|F
|6’10”
|Azuolas Tubelis
|Arizona
|F
|6’11”
|Jarace Walker
|Houston
|F
|6’8″
|Tristan Vukcevic
|Partizan (Serbia)
|F/C
|6’10”
|Cason Wallace
|Kentucky
|G
|6’4″
|Jordan Walsh
|Arkansas
|F
|6’7″
|Cam Whitmore
|Villanova
|F
|6’7″
|Dariq Whitehead
|Duke
|F
|6’7″
|Jalen Wilson
|Kansas
|F
|6’8″
|Isaiah Wong
|Miami
|G
|6’3″
