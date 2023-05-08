NBA Draft 2023 Lottery Odds, Simulation, Results & Past Winners

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm is Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. This event will air live on ESPN. The lottery will take place during the NBA Conference Finals and will be held at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Detroit Pistons (17-65), Houston Rockets (22-60), and San Antonio Spurs (22-60) are the top three teams. These three contenders have a 14% probability of receiving the No. 1 overall pick for the chance to draft top prospect Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery Odds and Order

NBA Team Record Win% NBA Draft Lottery Odds Detroit Pistons 17-65 .207 14% Houston Rockets 22-60 .268 14% San Antonio Spurs 22-60 .268 14% Charlotte Hornets 27-55 .329 12.5% Portland Trail Blazers 33-49 .402 10.5% Orlando Magic 34-48 .415 9% Indiana Pacers 35-47 .427 6.8% Washington Wizards 35-47 .427 6.7% Utah Jazz 37-45 .451 4.5% Dallas Mavericks 38-44 .463 3% Chicago Bulls 40-42 .488 1.8% Oklahoma City Thunder 40-42 .488 1.7% Toronto Raptors 41-41 .500 1% New Orleans Pelicans 42-40 .512 0.5%

Additionally, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. When Houston had the top pick in 2002, the Rockets picked Shanghai Sharks standout Yao Ming. San Antonio has not received the top pick since 1997, when the team drafted Tim Duncan out of Wake Forest.

Two other teams to keep an eye on for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery are the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. Dallas is slotted at No. 10. If the Mavs drop out of the top 10 after the lottery, they will send their pick to the New York Knicks. Not to mention, New York is slotted at No. 11. Unless they move into the top four, the Knicks will send their pick to Orlando.

NBA Draft Lottery Past Winners History

Year NBA Team Record NBA Draft Lottery Odds Player Selected 1985 New York Knicks 24-58 14.29% Patrick Ewing 1986 Los Angeles Clippers (sent to Cleveland Cavaliers) 32-50 14.29% Brad Daugherty 1987 San Antonio Spurs 28-54 14.29% David Robinson 1988 Los Angeles Clippers 17-65 14.29% Danny Manning 1989 Sacramento Kings 27-55 11.11% Pervis Ellison 1990 New Jersey Nets 17-65 16.67% Derrick Coleman 1991 Charlotte Hornets 26-56 10.61% Larry Johnson 1992 Orlando Magic 21-61 15.15% Shaquille O’Neal 1993 Orlando Magic (sent to Golden State Warriors) 41-41 1.52% Chris Webber 1994 Milwaukee Bucks 20-62 16.3% Glenn Robinson 1995 Golden State Warriors 26-56 9.4% Joe Smith 1996 Philadelphia 76ers 18-64 33.73% Allen Iverson 1997 San Antonio Spurs 20-62 21.6% Tim Duncan 1998 Los Angeles Clippers 17-65 22.56% Michael Olowokandi 1999 Chicago Bulls 13-37 15.7% Elton Brand 2000 New Jersey Nets 31-51 4.4% Kenyon Martin 2001 Washington Wizards 19-63 15.7% Kwame Brown 2002 Houston Rockets 28-54 8.9% Yao Ming 2003 Cleveland Cavaliers 17-65 22.5% LeBron James 2004 Orlando Magic 21-61 25% Dwight Howard 2005 Milwaukee Bucks 30-52 6.3% Andrew Bogut 2006 Toronto Raptors 27-55 8.8% Andrea Bargnani 2007 Portland Trail Blazers 32-50 5.3% Greg Oden 2008 Chicago Bulls 33-49 1.7% Derrick Rose 2009 Los Angeles Clippers 19-63 17.7% Blake Griffin 2010 Washington Wizards 26-56 10.3% John Wall 2011 Los Angeles Clippers (sent to Cleveland Cavaliers) 32-50 2.8% Kyrie Irving 2012 New Orleans Hornets 21-45 13.7% Anthony Davis 2013 Cleveland Cavaliers 24-58 15.60% Anthony Bennett 2014 Cleveland Cavaliers 33-49 1.7% Andrew Wiggins 2015 Minnesota Timberwolves 16-66 25% Karl-Anthony Towns 2016 Philadelphia 76ers 10-72 25% Ben Simmons 2017 Brooklyn Nets (sent to Philadelphia 76ers) 20-62 25% Markelle Fultz 2018 Phoenix Suns 21-61 25% Deandre Ayton 2019 New Orleans Pelicans 33-49 6% Zion Williamson 2020 Minnesota Timberwolves 19-45 14% Anthony Edwards 2021 Detroit Pistons 20-52 14% Cade Cunningham 2022 Orlando Magic 22-60 14% Paolo Banchero

Will Detroit land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

The Detroit Pistons (17-65) hold a 14% probability of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. After finishing the 2022-23 NBA season with the worst record, the Pistons could use the top pick the most. This past regular season was the fifth and final season under head coach Dwane Casey.

In 1993, the Orlando Magic pulled off the largest upset in NBA draft lottery history when they landed the No. 1 overall pick with just a 1.5% chance to win. Moreover, the Los Angeles Clippers have won five lotteries, the most out of the 32 teams. However, two of the first overall selections were sent to other teams in trades prior to the lottery.

Since the weighted lottery system was introduced in 1990, just seven teams with the worst record went on to win the lottery. Orlando has won the second most draft lotteries. The Magic have received the top overall pick four times.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets rank third with three lottery wins apiece. Of the aforementioned teams, Detroit would arguably benefit the most from drafting Victor Wembanyama.

