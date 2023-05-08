Main Page
NBA Draft 2023 Lottery Odds, Simulation, Results & Past Winners
The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm is Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. This event will air live on ESPN. The lottery will take place during the NBA Conference Finals and will be held at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
The Detroit Pistons (17-65), Houston Rockets (22-60), and San Antonio Spurs (22-60) are the top three teams. These three contenders have a 14% probability of receiving the No. 1 overall pick for the chance to draft top prospect Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft.
2023 NBA Draft Lottery Odds and Order
|
NBA Team
|
Record
|
Win%
|
NBA Draft Lottery Odds
|
Detroit Pistons
|
17-65
|
.207
|
14%
|
Houston Rockets
|
22-60
|
.268
|
14%
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
22-60
|.268
|
14%
|
Charlotte Hornets
|27-55
|.329
|
12.5%
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|33-49
|.402
|
10.5%
|
Orlando Magic
|34-48
|.415
|
9%
|
Indiana Pacers
|35-47
|.427
|
6.8%
|Washington Wizards
|35-47
|.427
|
6.7%
|
Utah Jazz
|37-45
|.451
|
4.5%
|
Dallas Mavericks
|38-44
|.463
|
3%
|
Chicago Bulls
|40-42
|.488
|1.8%
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|40-42
|.488
|
1.7%
|
Toronto Raptors
|41-41
|.500
|
1%
|New Orleans Pelicans
|
42-40
|
.512
|
0.5%
Additionally, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. When Houston had the top pick in 2002, the Rockets picked Shanghai Sharks standout Yao Ming. San Antonio has not received the top pick since 1997, when the team drafted Tim Duncan out of Wake Forest.
Two other teams to keep an eye on for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery are the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. Dallas is slotted at No. 10. If the Mavs drop out of the top 10 after the lottery, they will send their pick to the New York Knicks. Not to mention, New York is slotted at No. 11. Unless they move into the top four, the Knicks will send their pick to Orlando.
NBA Draft Lottery Past Winners History
|
Year
|
NBA Team
|
Record
|
NBA Draft Lottery Odds
|
Player Selected
|
1985
|
New York Knicks
|
24-58
|14.29%
|Patrick Ewing
|
1986
|
Los Angeles Clippers (sent to Cleveland Cavaliers)
|
32-50
|14.29%
|Brad Daugherty
|
1987
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
28-54
|14.29%
|David Robinson
|
1988
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
17-65
|14.29%
|Danny Manning
|
1989
|
Sacramento Kings
|
27-55
|11.11%
|Pervis Ellison
|
1990
|
New Jersey Nets
|
17-65
|16.67%
|Derrick Coleman
|
1991
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
26-56
|10.61%
|Larry Johnson
|
1992
|
Orlando Magic
|
21-61
|15.15%
|Shaquille O’Neal
|
1993
|
Orlando Magic (sent to Golden State Warriors)
|
41-41
|1.52%
|Chris Webber
|
1994
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
20-62
|16.3%
|Glenn Robinson
|
1995
|
Golden State Warriors
|
26-56
|9.4%
|Joe Smith
|
1996
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
18-64
|33.73%
|Allen Iverson
|
1997
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
20-62
|21.6%
|Tim Duncan
|
1998
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
17-65
|22.56%
|Michael Olowokandi
|
1999
|
Chicago Bulls
|
13-37
|15.7%
|Elton Brand
|
2000
|
New Jersey Nets
|
31-51
|4.4%
|Kenyon Martin
|
2001
|
Washington Wizards
|
19-63
|15.7%
|Kwame Brown
|
2002
|
Houston Rockets
|
28-54
|8.9%
|Yao Ming
|
2003
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
17-65
|22.5%
|LeBron James
|
2004
|
Orlando Magic
|
21-61
|25%
|Dwight Howard
|
2005
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
30-52
|6.3%
|Andrew Bogut
|
2006
|
Toronto Raptors
|
27-55
|8.8%
|Andrea Bargnani
|
2007
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
32-50
|5.3%
|Greg Oden
|
2008
|
Chicago Bulls
|
33-49
|1.7%
|Derrick Rose
|
2009
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
19-63
|17.7%
|Blake Griffin
|
2010
|
Washington Wizards
|
26-56
|10.3%
|John Wall
|
2011
|
Los Angeles Clippers (sent to Cleveland Cavaliers)
|
32-50
|2.8%
|Kyrie Irving
|
2012
|
New Orleans Hornets
|
21-45
|13.7%
|Anthony Davis
|
2013
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
24-58
|15.60%
|Anthony Bennett
|
2014
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
33-49
|1.7%
|Andrew Wiggins
|
2015
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|16-66
|
25%
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|
2016
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
10-72
|25%
|Ben Simmons
|
2017
|
Brooklyn Nets (sent to Philadelphia 76ers)
|
20-62
|25%
|Markelle Fultz
|
2018
|
Phoenix Suns
|
21-61
|25%
|Deandre Ayton
|
2019
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
33-49
|6%
|Zion Williamson
|
2020
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
19-45
|14%
|Anthony Edwards
|
2021
|
Detroit Pistons
|
20-52
|14%
|Cade Cunningham
|
2022
|
Orlando Magic
|
22-60
|14%
|Paolo Banchero
Will Detroit land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?
The Detroit Pistons (17-65) hold a 14% probability of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. After finishing the 2022-23 NBA season with the worst record, the Pistons could use the top pick the most. This past regular season was the fifth and final season under head coach Dwane Casey.
In 1993, the Orlando Magic pulled off the largest upset in NBA draft lottery history when they landed the No. 1 overall pick with just a 1.5% chance to win. Moreover, the Los Angeles Clippers have won five lotteries, the most out of the 32 teams. However, two of the first overall selections were sent to other teams in trades prior to the lottery.
Since the weighted lottery system was introduced in 1990, just seven teams with the worst record went on to win the lottery. Orlando has won the second most draft lotteries. The Magic have received the top overall pick four times.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets rank third with three lottery wins apiece. Of the aforementioned teams, Detroit would arguably benefit the most from drafting Victor Wembanyama.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- The Suns anticipate Chris Paul to miss Game 5, but Phoenix remains optimistic he can make a return in Game 6
- NBA Draft 2023 Lottery Odds, Simulation, Results & Past Winners
- When Is The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery? Date, Time, & Format
- Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight (May 8) in Game 4 vs the New York Knicks?
- LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal to Appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Drake, Future, French Montana and Others Slide into Angel Reese’s DMs After LSU National Championship Win
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Jimmy Butler’s Historic Performance Propels Heat to a 3-1 Lead
-
NBA 4 days ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’