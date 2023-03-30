NBA Draft Lottery 2023 Order, Odds, and Tiebreakers

As we are heading towards the end of regular season, we can’t help but wonder who will be participating in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, which will be held on May 16.

Now, the squads eligible for the lottery are the 14 franchises who won’t make to the playoffs. So this means we still don’t know exactly who’s gonna complete the list, and the final odds won’t be confirmed until the Play-In Tournament comes to an end.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t start playing around with possibilities, as there are already some things that are certain. For example, the Pistons are the team with the lowest record in the league after 77 contests this season, and they currently hold the best odds in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Pistons are guaranteed to have a bottom three record and the best odds in the NBA Draft Lottery after the Hornets won their 25th game today pic.twitter.com/mKFn3bcXSw — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) March 26, 2023

So, as the Charlotte Hornets have won their last three matches, Detroit have assured to be one of the bottom three franchises this campaign.

Just to give you an idea of how impactful this is, being the worst team in the NBA actually increases their chances enormously to possess young Victor Wembanyama in the next selection. And if it’s not the french sensation, then it will be other huge names like Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

According to the NBA Board of Governors’ 2017 decision of changing the lottery system, this next draft will ensure that the squad with the worst record will recieve no worse than the 5th pick.

This new arrangement, which wasn’t officially applied until 2019, will level the odds at the top of the lottery, giving the three worst records a 14% chance of winning it. After the first four picks of the NBA Draft are drawn, the rest of the lottery teams will start to pick in inverse order of their regular-season mark.

Not even the Miami Heat are certain they will make it to the post-season

As all teams are five to six games away from ending the 82-match competition, there are still many franchises who don’t know where their future lies.

Even though the Eastern Conference seems pretty clear on who’s already taken a guaranteed playoff spot, squads like the Miami Heat (7th with a 40-37 record) still don’t know if they’ll be a part of the Draft Lottery in May.

At the other end of the United States, the West is still destined to have many surprises next week, as the conference’s mid-table is packed with teams who won’t let their guard down until they’ve lost every single mathematical possibility of making it to the next stage.

We are talking about squads like the Los Angeles Lakers, who even though most of our recommended sport betting sites still consider them to possess the 8th best odds (+1800) in the league to conquer this year’s NBA title, they are far from having a place secured in post-season.

In the West’s standings, there are five teams from the 7th to the 11th spot who are only one game apart, including the Dallas Mavericks who are in a complete downfall ever since the All-Star weekend. On the 12th place is Utah, as the Jazz are decided not to lose hope until the final buzzer goes off.

Next week, we’ll present to you the updated information over who’s defintely going to be a part of the next NBA Draft Lottery in May, and who will be headed to the Play-In knock-out tournament.

As said before, the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 16, and the results will be aired live on ESPN at 8pm ET. The actual course of action for the lottery happens in a separate room, just before the national broadcast goes live, as only the press, team’s representatives and NBA officials are able to be in attendance.