NBA executive offers Anthony Davis for Zach LaVine trade

An NBA executive has made an interesting trade proposal for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. The deal would send superstars Anthony Davis and Zach LaVine to Chicago and Los Angeles.

Lakers Trade For Zach LaVine

An NBA executive had the following to say to Heavy.com:

“The main way it would happen if it was going to happen was to get Davis somewhere he wants to go, and the main place he’d want to go is Chicago, where he’s from. Now, some guys do not want to play in their hometown but I think AD would welcome that, he spoke on that before. Doesn’t mean it would happen, they have not gone out and tried to trade him, but there could be something simple like Zach LaVine for AD, you get a pair of guys going to places they really want to be. It would have to wait until January but that would be the deal that makes the most sense if AD is going to change teams.” “A lot of that depends on where LeBron winds up. If he stays in Los Angeles and he stays a Laker, he had a lot personally invested in AD being there, so, yes, in that case, Davis stays. But it is not a sure thing. There are some in that organization who would not mind seeing what they can bring back for AD, but they would not do it with LeBron there. You get to 2024, though, and maybe things change. “The Lakers have AD for two more years for sure, and they can only hope he stays healthy. But after that, they have to think, is this guy really our future? He can’t stay on the floor. And he has to think, do I want to be here without LeBron? That’s why the Lakers do not want to give up those future picks.”

Is This Trade Going To Happen?

Considering that the Chicago Bulls just re-signed Zach LaVine to a lengthy contract extension, it would make sense if they continue to build around him. He has the potential to be the top shooting guard in the NBA and it wouldn’t make much sense from their perspective to trade for Anthony Davis after all the injuries that he’s sustained throughout the past two seasons.