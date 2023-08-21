A disgruntled NBA Facebook employee posted one last message on the social media site on Monday, blasting the league for its low salaries after taxes and ridiculous long hours, before resigning. The post is now deleted.

“How do I log out of this? Haven’t worked here in weeks. Anyway, the NBA overextends its social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes.

“I worked 14-hour shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver. We don’t get health insurance until 90 days on the job! That’s silly, isn’t it? Glad I resigned, no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness. Donate to mental health causes.”

According to company review website Glassdoor, NBA social media employees earn between $63,000 and $114,000 per year. This means the average worker makes an average salary of almost $89,000 annually. If the worker was taking home less than $50,000 after taxes, the individual had to have been making at least $60,000.

“The estimated additional pay is $15,685 per year. Additional pay could include bonus, stock, commission, profit sharing or tips. The ‘Most Likely Range’ represents values that exist within the 25th and 75th percentile of all pay data available for this role,” per the company review site.

Check out the Glassdoor salary estimates below.

Pay Type Pay Estimate Most Likely Range % of Total Pay Base Pay $67,944/yr $51K-$91K 81.2% Bonus $7,056/yr $5K-$10K 8.4% Stock $8,629/yr $6K-$12K 10.3%

Table above was retrieved from www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/NBA-Reviews

Experience is also an important factor for a social media employee. In July 2022, one current NBA Facebook employee posted a total pay salary of between $84,000 and 96,000 per year based on five years of experience in the field. A senior NBA social media employee with 10 to 14 years of experience can earn an average salary of $138K-$161K per year. Associate managers earn between $75K-$96K per year as well. Top review highlights are a mixed bag. For cons, former and current employees said, "The pay is low for the amount of work being done" in 26 reviews and "No work life balance" in 20 reviews. For pros, former and current workers posted, "Great people and great environment for a social workplace" in 38 reviews and "Great culture and people" in 27 reviews. One former employee said, "Pay is great for no work." A product manager wrote, "Great benefits. Love the company culture. Awesome people to be around." The worker's advice to management includes "Long term career opportunities aren't really clear but often discussed." Quite a few workers agree with the NBA Facebook employee.

