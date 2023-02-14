NBA Insiders Say That Grant Williams Could Seek $20 Million Annually Moving Forward

One player that multiple teams called the Boston Celtics about ahead of the trade deadline was Grant Williams. Boston and himself could not agree to a contract extension in the previous offseason and Williams is set to become a free-agent after this season. Reports say that he could be asking for $20 million annually in a new contract, whether that’s with the Celtics or another team willing to pay that.

Williams is the prototype NBA player that all teams love to have. A wing who can shoot the three at a high level and can guard multiple positions on the court. He plays a similar game like his teammate Marcus Smart who is not afraid to do the dirty work.

Paying Williams $20 million a year may be too steep a price for Boston at the moment, but helping the team win a championship this season could change that. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+350) to win the Finals this season.

Boston’s end to the season could play a huge factor in whether they keep Grant Williams or not

Williams has played in 56 of the Celtics 57 games this season and has made 20 starts. He’s gotten better each season for the Celtics in the past four years and he’s drawing eyes in free agency coming up this offseason. For the 2022-23 season he is averaging (8.7) points, (4.8) rebounds, and (1.8) assists per game.

What rises his stock the most is the ability to knock down three-pointers with high accuracy. He’s shot 41 percent from deep for the last two seasons and is taking (3.7) three’s per game this season. Boston definitely had the chance at the trade deadline last week to let go of Williams, but they want to keep him around for the rest of this season at the bare minimum.

NBA insider Marc Stein stated that Williams $20 million per season asking price is similar to the contract that Keldon Johnson is currently on with the San Antonio Spurs. Plenty of other win now teams would love to add Williams as a sixth or seventh man off the bench. Similar to a role he plays now for the Celtics.