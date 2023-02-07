Home » news » Teams Have Made Calls To Boston About Grant Williams Ahead Of The Trade Deadline

Teams Have Made Calls To Boston About Grant Williams Ahead Of The Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics still own the league’s best record at 38-16 so far and are first in the Eastern Conference. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the cornerstone’s of the franchise and they do everything the team asks them to do and more. Role players have also contributed to the Celtics success and that’s why Boston has been getting calls about fourth-year pro Grant Williams. 

Boston’s front office has built up a strong roster that full of star players and those who know their role and do it well. One role player who’s having another solid season for Boston if PF Grant Williams. With his defensive and three-point abilities, other teams have been inquiring about possibly making a trade for the 24 year old.

Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+325) to win the Finals this season.

Are the Celtics willing to trade Grant Williams before the deadline?

The Boston Celtics and Williams could not agree to a contract extension before the season started and that means he’ll be a free agent at the end of this season. This present’s Boston with a tough choice as team are trying to acquire Williams in a trade.

Do they hold on to Williams and keep the team the way it is now, or do they trade Williams and don’t have to pay him a long-term extension at the end of the season? It’s a tough call and the Celtics would likely have to have the perfect scenario work out for them.

In the 2022-23 season, Williams is averaging career-high’s all across the board with (8.6) points, (4.6) rebounds, and (1.6) assists per game. This is also the second season in a row that he’s averaging at least 41 percent from deep for Boston. Not all role players who come off the bench can offer that kind of consistent shooting and it’s something that a lot of teams are in search of.

He’s got strong chemistry built up with Boston’s roster right now but we know that the Celtics are looking to add some front-court depth before the deadline. Williams is undersized as a PF and Boston has reportedly been interested in trading for Kelly Olynyk or Jakob Peoltl.

