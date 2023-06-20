This offseason, the Boston Celtics have some in-house contracts they need to take care of. Their first priority is signing Jaylen Brown to a supermax contract extension. After that, a few players are looking for extensions as well this summer. One of them being PF Grant Williams. League sources have linked Grant Williams to the Mavericks, Pacers, and Magic during trade rumors this offseason.

Williams is set to become a restricted free agent on June 30th. At this point, it’s a matter of do the Boston Celtics want to pat Williams and keep him long-term. During their 2023 postseason run, the former first-round pick was the eighth man coming off the bench. He played 15 of their 20 playoff games and averaged (17.7) minutes per.

Reports say that the Celtics are expected to offer Williams $6.2 as a qualifying offer as he heads into free agency. However, that won’t stop Dallas, Indiana, and Orlando from potentially acquiring Williams via trade.

The Mavericks, Magic and Pacers have shown interest in Grant Williams, per @SIChrisMannix (Via @NBCSCeltics ) pic.twitter.com/x1G5aksi8B — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 19, 2023

With their current roster, the Celtics have a lot of money invested in their backcourt players. Malcolm Brogdon is set to earn ($22.5) million next season. Derrick White is owed ($18.3) million next season and Marcus Smart will earn (18.5). That’s a lot of money invested into these players, not to mention how much Jaylen Brown is set to make.

It’s a real possibility that the Celtics might not want to pay Williams a large contract extension. First off, his play has not lived up to the standard. He’s a decent role player during the regular season, but he was the last man out of Joe Mazzulla’s eight-man rotation in the postseason.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype noted that only seven teams have the necessary salary cap to sign Williams to a mid-level exception. The Pacers, Magic, and Mavericks have all been linked to Willaims this offseason through various league sources.