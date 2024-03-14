NBA legend claims Kevin Durant actually saved the Warriors legacy from 2016 to 2018

Isiah Thomas’ recent interview on Draymond Green‘s podcast has surfaced online like an earthquake after the former Pistons legend uncovered many NBA stories with his controversial takes. During the show, the Detroit icon didn’t hold back about criticizing the Warriors and downplaying their legacy.

There’s no doubt that Golden State have been the most successful franchise in the past decade, conquering four out of the last nine league titles, but Thomas believes there is a reason for it. The 62-year-old first recalled when the Bay Area squad reached a record-breaking mark during the 2015/16 regular season, but finally lost the title to the Cavaliers.

According to Isiah, if Kevin Durant didn’t appear on the Bay Area scene in 2016, the Warriors’ legacy would be totally different. “The Golden State Warriors dynasty that you’re gonna go into the Hall of Fame on and everything else, it is cemented because if Durant don’t come that summer and you guys are remembered as the 73-9 team, all of your legacies are different,” he started out.

Isiah Thomas believes Kevin Durant's arrival in the Bay saved the Warriors' legacy 👀https://t.co/Xdgp3tP8WE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2024

The Hall of Famer concentrated on explaining how much Golden State changed when LeBron James beat them during the 2016 championship contests, calling their Finals series “probably one of the biggest collapses in NBA Finals history.”

The current Suns star had signed a two-year, $54.3 million contract the following summer, and his addition eventually contributed to the Warriors conquering two more NBA rings in 2017 and 2018, both against the Cavaliers.

Thomas told Draymond time and time again that his team wouldn’t hold the same legacy if it wasn’t for Durant’s acquisition. The forward, who was 28-year-old then, averaged 25.7 points per contest during his three campaigns in the Bay Area, after playing 208 games with the club.

“Kevin Durant comes that summer and really saves y’all basketball legacy,” the Pistons icon insisted on Green’s podcast this Tuesday.

Thomas hopes Michael Jordan will apologize to him publicly for calling him an a**hole in The Last Dance

Boy oh boy, has Michael Jordan gotten into trouble after Netlflix aired his documentary series The Last Dance back in 2020. Of course, his name is synonymous with greatness, but now it also seems to pair up with drama, as many untold truths and opinions were discovered throughout the documentary, which talks about the Chicago dynasty in the 90s.

One of his most vocal critics has been none other than his co-star Scottie Pippen, who even described him as a “horrible” player during MJs first years of his career. Now, Isiah Thomas took the mic to express his disappointment in the way Jordan handled his testimonies during the miniseries.

The two-time NBA champion had his fair share of problems with Michael during their career together, but besides this, the Pistons icon always thought he treated him well and deserved better comment on their relationship.

“This dude got on international television and called me a–hole, somebody who’s been really good to him,” the Hall of Famer told the Warriors forward. “If you didn’t mean it, say it publicly. If you meant it, I understand. I’m good with that.”

Even though Jordan says that the Detroit star was well aware of his perception across the league in the 90s, he was convinced that Thomas had a bad character and treated his rivals poorly.

“The reaction of the public has kind of changed his perspective,” MJ expressed in the documentary. “You can show me anything you want, there’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a–hole.”