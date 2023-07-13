NBA Offseason: New Rules Approved on Flopping, Coaches Challenges

Will We Actually See Less Flopping?

The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved two significant rule changes for the upcoming season, addressing coaches’ challenges and penalizing flopping. These changes aim to enhance the game’s fairness and discourage deceptive tactics.

The NBA Board of Governors today approved an in-game flopping penalty and expanded use of the Coach’s Challenge. Both rule changes will be implemented beginning with the 2023-24 NBA season. More ➡️ https://t.co/TmM4zDZ6Lt pic.twitter.com/1sh3XksVE2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 12, 2023

An Additional Challenge Granted For Successful Challenges, Like the NFL

One of the rule changes grants coaches an additional challenge if their initial challenge is successful. Coaches have long advocated for this adjustment, and it provides them with an opportunity to contest another call during a game. However, there is a condition attached to this second challenge: teams must possess a timeout in order to utilize it. If a coach wins their first challenge, they will have the chance to make a second one, but their team will lose a timeout even if they emerge victorious.

Flopping = Fines

The other rule change pertains to flopping, a tactic employed by some players to deceive officials into calling fouls on opponents. Under the new rule, players engaging in flopping will receive a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul. This foul will not be counted as a personal foul or result in ejection, but it will award the opposing team a free throw and potentially lead to a change of possession. Officials have the discretion to call the flopping violation during live play or wait for the next “neutral opportunity” to address it.

To enforce the rule against flopping, players found guilty will face fines starting at $2,000, with escalating penalties for repeat offenses. This new rule will be implemented on a one-year experimental basis to assess its impact and effectiveness.

just an absurd flop by lebron pic.twitter.com/8xaBsLRLLg — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 13, 2021

LeBron with an early front runner for Flop of the Year pic.twitter.com/VXbO5Q3fLG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2019

Unanimous Approval on Both Rules

Both rule changes received unanimous approval from the NBA’s Competition Committee, which consists of players, representatives from the National Basketball Players Association, coaches, team executives, and referees. The committee’s unanimous recommendation reflects the collaborative effort to ensure the rules align with the principles of fairness and integrity in the game.

These rule changes aim to strike a balance between empowering coaches to challenge crucial calls and discouraging deceptive actions like flopping. By providing coaches with an additional challenge opportunity and implementing penalties for flopping, the NBA is taking proactive steps to enhance the game’s integrity and maintain a level playing field. As the new season approaches, teams and players will adapt to these rule changes, fostering a more fair and competitive environment on the court.