NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 2 Game 6

On Thursday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues today; NBA player props, best NBA bets and odds for Game 6 of the conference semifinals are posted here. For the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. Next, the Phoenix Suns square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET in the Western Conference Semifinals.

These two playoff games will air live on ESPN. BetOnline odds, NBA player props and best NBA bets for Game 6 of the second round of the playoffs are featured below. YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. While using DIRECTV STREAM, if you cancel within 14 days, you will receive a full refund. Other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Prop Bets

To kick off the Game 6 second-round bets, our experts have picked the best NBA player prop bets for the Heat-76ers and Suns-Mavericks contests. Will Joe Embiid end his game with at least 26 points? In addition to the Heat winning, will Jimmy Butler score a minimum of 25 points? Also, can Jae Crowder make at least two 3-pointers for the Suns? Read the predictions below. More NBA player props are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets Today, May 12 — Joel Embiid to have at least 26 points (-117)

Entering Game 6, 76ers center Joel Embiid is averaging 19.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 assists per game versus the Heat in this second-round series. In Game 3, Embiid ended his performance with 18 points, 11 rebounds and one assist. Then, in the following contest, the five-time All-Star put up 24 points. However, he closed out his Game 5 outing with 17 points at FTX Arena.

Since tonight’s game is being played at Wells Fargo Center, Embiid should score a minimum of 20 points. But will he score at least 26 points? During the postgame press conference of Game 5, the center questioned the credibility of MVP voters.

While he still desires a ring, Embiid wanted to win the MVP award as well. Now that his team is facing elimination tonight, maybe he’ll prove to everyone why he should have won the award with another double-double performance. Think about taking this bet.

NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 12 — Jimmy Butler to have 25+ points and the Heat win (+198)

Additionally, Heat guard Jimmy Butler is averaging 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in this second-round series against the 76ers. In the first matchup, Butler finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Next, he generated 22 points in Game 2. Then, the guard closed out Game 3 with 33 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. After that, Butler scored 40 points in Game 4.

Not to mention, the 11th-year player put up 23 points in the Heat’s 120-85 win over the 76ers in Game 5. Can Jimmy Butler be trusted to score at least 25 points? Yes, but will the Heat also win tonight to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals? Bettors might skip over this prop because the 76ers have better odds of winning on their own home court. Nonetheless, the outcome is in the cards.

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 12 — Jae Crowder to make at least two 3-pointers (-154)

Lastly, Suns forward Jae Crowder is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in this second-round series versus the Mavericks. Plus, he is shooting 46.7% from downtown against Dallas. This percentage is based on Crowder shooting 14-for-30 from beyond the arc. In Game 1, the 10th-year veteran made three 3-pointers in the Suns’ 121-114 victory. Then, the forward sank three 3-pointers in Game 2.

Furthermore, Crowder nailed five threes in Game 3. Though, the forward has been cold from long range these last couple of contests. Crowder shot 2-for-7 from 3-point range in Game 4. On Tuesday, he only made one three based on five attempts in Game 5 as well. Considering Game 6 is at the American Airlines Center, Crowder will likely make at least two 3-pointers. After all, he made five on the road in the third game.

