NBA Players Make Their Super Bowl LVIII Picks & Predictions

Nine NBA players were asked by NBA.com and the NBA App which team they each have winning Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday, Feb. 11.

This game is a classic rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which K.C. won 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Chiefs are attempting to become the first NFL franchise since the New England Patriots in the 2004 season to win back-to-back championships.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are seeking their first Super Bowl win since the 1994 season. If the Niners defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, they will tie the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl victories (6).

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

No Prediction

The Carolina Panthers are Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s favorite NFL team. Since the Panthers finished 2-15 this season, the 10-time All-Star couldn’t care less about picking a winner for the Super Bowl.

“No prediction,” Curry said. “Carolina’s not in it. I’m just a fan for this one.”

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Prediction: 49ers

“It’s hard to go against Patty Mahomes, but I got the Niners.”

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Prediction: Chiefs

“Kansas City. I think Mahomes is getting to the Tom Brady level where you can’t say he’s not going to do it. I always prefer teams that figure it out at the right moment, at the right time. The 49ers always have it right. I want the Eagles to win, but if I had to pick one – it’s hard – I’d say Mahomes.”

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

Prediction: Chiefs

“The Chiefs. I’m mad at the Niners beating my Seahawks.”

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Prediction: Chiefs

“The Chiefs, but I just want to see a good game. I like to see people be great. So I wouldn’t mind seeing some of the 49ers’ guys get it either.”

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Prediction: 49ers

“It’s going to be a tough one. It’s hard to obviously go against the experience and the guys with the rings, but I’m going 49ers.”

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Prediction: Chiefs

“It’s hard to bet against Pat. I’ll have to say Kansas City.”

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Prediction: 49ers

“San Francisco. Just because they lost a few years ago [Super Bowl LIV]. I like a cool story, an inspiring story. I don’t follow the NFL, but it’s always fun to hear the guys talk about it and I always make my prediction.”

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Prediction: 49ers

“Going with California.”

NFL sportsbooks show the 49ers as 2-point favorites. San Francisco is 1-5 in its last six matchups with the Chiefs. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Niners hold a 59.4% chance of defeating Kansas City.

Super Bowl LVIII will air live on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, Feb. 11.

