NBA Rookie Season Props and Best Bets for the 2022-23 NBA season

NBA rookie season props and best bets are now available for the 2022-23 NBA season. Will Chet Holmgren average at least two blocks per game in his rookie season? Can Jabari Smith Jr. average 16.5 points per game next season? And will Paolo Banchero average over 17.5 points per game? Continue reading. The NBA rookie season props featured below were retrieved from the BetOnline sportsbook.

Chet Holmgren blocks/points per game for 2022-23 NBA season | NBA Rookie Season Props

First off, Chet Holmgren was the top center prospect for the 2022 NBA Draft. He stands at 7′ tall and weighs 195 lbs. Holmgren ranked first overall in the RSCI top 100 list of 2021. In his freshman season at Gonzaga, the center averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks per game.

Moreover, he led the WCC in total rebounds (317), rebounds per game (9.9), total blocks (117), blocks per game (3.7), true shooting percentage (69%), player efficiency rating (31.3) and defensive rating (78.7). Though, for his rookie season in the NBA, he will likely finish with under two blocks per game. Take the under.

Chet Holmgren Blocks Per Game Odds Bet Under 2 Blocks Per Game -150 Over 2 Blocks Per Game +120

Equally important, he was also named to the WCC All-Freshman Team, first-team All-WCC and consensus second-team All-American. Plus, Holmgren won WCC Defensive Player of the Year.

As a top-3 NBA Rookie of the Year candidate, Holmgren has favored odds (-130) of averaging less than 13.5 points per game. Considering he lacks muscle mass for his build right now, it’s best to take the under for his points per game average as well. A trail-and-error learning phase is to be expected.

Chet Holmgren Points Per Game Odds Bet Under 13.5 Points Per Game -130 Over 13.5 Points Per Game +120

Jabari Smith Jr. points/rebounds per game for 2022-23 NBA season | Best Bets

Next, Jabari Smith Jr. is 6’10” and weighs 220 lbs. On the RSCI top 100 list of 2021, he ranked fourth overall. In his freshman season at Auburn, Smith Jr. averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game in 34 games played.

The forward ranked third in the SEC for defensive rebounds (220). With a rating of 25.1, Smith Jr. also finished fifth for Player Efficiently Rating (PER). As for his points per game average for his rookie NBA season, bet the over. Jalen Green was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he averaged 17.3 points per game with the Rockets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Points Per Game Odds Bet Under 16.5 Points Per Game -130 Over 16.5 Points Per Game +100

Furthermore, in Auburn’s 94-80 win over Vanderbilt on Feb. 16, Smith posted a career-high 31 points. In 2022, he received several selections: consensus second-team All-American, SEC All-Freshman Team, first-team All-SEC and NABC Freshman of the Year. And he won the Wayman Tisdale Award.

Days before the 2022 NBA Draft, Jabari Smith Jr. was the projected first overall pick. But the odds shifted after Magic scouts liked what they saw from Banchero. Anyway, take the under for Smith Jr.’s rebounds per game average.

Jabari Smith Jr. Rebounds Per Game Odds Bet Under 5.5 Rebounds Per Game -130 Over 5.5 Rebounds Per Game +100

Paolo Banchero points/rebounds per game for 2022-23 NBA season | NBA Rookie Season Props

Moreover, Paolo Banchero is 6’10” and weighs 250 lbs. The Magic were expected to select Jabari Smith Jr. first overall, but Banchero impressed the organization more in his freshman season at Duke. The 19-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in a total of 39 games played.

In 2021, Banchero ranked second on the RSCI top 100 list. Regarding his points per game average for the 2022-23 season, contemplate taking the over. The Magic won only 22 games last season, so there’s a lot of room for improvement. This forward has the potential to put up at least 18 points per game.

Paolo Banchero Points Per Game Odds Bet Under 17.5 Points Per Game -115 Over 17.5 Points Per Game -115

To add to the statistics above, Banchero led the ACC in total points (671). Besides discussing his scoring abilities, he ranked second in total rebounds (304). The forward was selected consensus second-team All-American, named first-team All-ACC and won ACC Rookie of the Year.

According to BetOnline oddsmakers, Banchero has the best odds of winning Rookie of the Year with the Magic in 2023. For his rebounds per game average, take the under for next season. If he averages 18 points per game, it’s doubtful that he’ll also accumulate 7 rebounds per game. Other articles related to Paolo Banchero are on the main page.

Paolo Banchero Rebounds Per Game Odds Bet Under 6.5 Rebounds Per Game -115 Over 6.5 Rebounds Per Game -115



