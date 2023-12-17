NBA Rumors: Kings’ Keegan Murray Unavailable For Trade

According to the latest NBA rumors, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is not part of any trade discussions. Eighty-one players in the league became trade-eligible on Friday, December 15.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer spilled the beans this past week by naming Murray in at least two of his rumor reports. However, according to a league source, the Kings are not moving the 6-foot-8 wing. Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Kings hold 14th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. A league source tells The Sacramento Bee the Kings view Keegan Murray as a foundational piece and they are not including him in trade talks, confirming a report from James Ham. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) December 16, 2023

Fischer did mention four trade targets available for Sacramento — OG Anunoby, Zach LaVine, Pascal Siakam, and Lauri Markkanen. For the Kings to acquire Siakam, they would have to give up either Murray or De’Aaron Fox. “For Sacramento to do business with Toronto, the Raptors are expected to seek sweet-shooting Keegan Murray in exchange for either of their talented forwards,” Fischer wrote. “That would seem too rich a price for Sacramento as Kings officials have spoken of Murray as a critical swing piece in their lineup between bookends [Domantas] Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox — particularly as 31-year-old veteran Harrison Barnes has faded in terms of production this season.” NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings’ Keegan Murray not in trade talks, Harrison Barnes can’t be traded until Dec. 29

Barnes, 31, can’t be traded until Dec. 29. His three-year, $54 million contract includes a 10% trade bonus. Barnes is making $17 million this season and is slated to earn $18 million in 2024-25. Then there’s Trey Lyles, who becomes trade eligible on Jan. 15. Lyles, 28, is earning $8 million this season and next season. It’s part of the two-year, $16 million deal he signed with the Kings in July. Through 19 starts this season, Murray is averaging career highs of 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 32.2 minutes per game. The Iowa product is also shooting 41.6% from the floor, 30.4% beyond the arc, and a career-best 86.1% at the foul line. The Toronto Raptors are anticipated to target Keegan Murray from the Sacramento Kings, considering a trade involving either Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby, per @JakeLFischer (Via https://t.co/JaNYs4G7cB) pic.twitter.com/NEfDOtjBmY — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 15, 2023

In Sacramento’s 132-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 13, the forward recorded a season-high 25 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 38 minutes of action. Although Kings coach Mike Brown has not yet commented on any trade rumors involving Murray, the two-time NBA Coach of the Year (2009, 2023) praised his star forward after Monday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets. “Keegan was great again,” he said. “We’re asking him to guard Mikal Bridges and then, [say] ‘Hey, you gotta give it to us offensively.’ Tonight, he showed that he can be a high-level two-way player because, again, it’s not like we’re asking him to guard their third or fourth-best player. “He’s guarding their best player on the perimeter, on that wing position that can move, and shoot, and handle, and create. So, a heck of a job from him on both ends of the floor tonight.” More NBA rumors are on the main page.