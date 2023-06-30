Per the latest NBA rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are contemplating whether to divide the full $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception between Dennis Schroder and one other player.

“L.A. will have the full $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception (MLE) to use to try to re-sign Schroder — splitting it up between Schroder and another player is something the Lakers are considering,” wrote ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers would be limited to re-signing Dennis Schroder to $3.8M (Non Bird) or $4.5M (Bi-Annual) if they sign Bruce Brown with the $12.4M MLE. If Schroder accepts, his Early Bird rights would allow him to re-sign with the Lakers next season on a market-value multi-year deal. https://t.co/verow0oZhA pic.twitter.com/SGtucnXNSh — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 29, 2023



“Should the Lakers retain [Austin] Reaves and Rui Hachimura as they hope to, and look to bring back [D’Angelo] Russell, there’s also a pathway for L.A. to be able to offer the $4.5 million biannual exception,” McMenamin added. Schroder returned to the Lakers for the 2022-23 season on a one-year, $2.64 million deal.

In March 2021, the guard rejected a four-year, $84 million extension with L.A. The extension also included incentives, such as making at least 65 regular-season appearances and earning an All-NBA honor. Later that same year in August, he signed a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers expected to divide $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception between Dennis Schroder, one other player when free agency commences

“I know I could have gotten way more money than I have the last two years,” Dennis Schroder said. “I’m capable of running a team and helping the organization win games. And I think I have, of course, more worth than a minimum contract or $5.9 million and even bigger numbers than that.”

Schroder made 50 starts in 66 games played with the Lakers in the 2022-23 regular season. The 10-year veteran averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 30.1 minutes per game. The 29-year-old also shot 41.5% from the floor, 32.9% beyond the arc, and a career-best 85.7% at the foul line.

In the Lakers’ 112-109 win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 4, the guard scored a season-high 32 points in 41 minutes as a starter. Along with logging four boards, two assists, and four steals, Schroder shot 8-of-15 (53.3%) from the field, 4-of-7 (57.1%) from 3-point range, and 12-of-14 (85.7%) at the line.



“Whenever the Lakers hopefully come to me and say, ‘Listen, this is what we can do and this is what the situation is and we want to keep you,’ then we’re going to see if they really appreciate what I did,” Schroder added. “I know, end of the day, it’s a business is what I’m saying, and it’s a lot of factors around it as well.”

If L.A. is unable to fulfill his contract demands, Schroder will become one of the top free-agent veterans for teams that have their non-taxpayer midlevel exception available. NBA free agency begins today at 6 p.m. ET.

More NBA rumors are on the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like