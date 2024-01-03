In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly interested in making a trade for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

On Saturday, the Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Raptors hold 22nd-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Pacers, Hawks, and Orlando Magic.

The Hawks, Pacers and Mavericks are viewed as the most likely teams to pursue Pascal Siakam, per @michaelgrange (https://t.co/74Gn8TpjUM). Atlanta and Indiana have maintained interest in Siakam since the summer. pic.twitter.com/BMJqQ08py2 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) December 31, 2023



Earlier this week, Michael Grange of Sportsnet Canada named three teams in his report.

“Siakam is likely going to be pursued by the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks, per league sources. As the trade deadline gets closer, there will likely be more suitors,” he said.

This means Toronto general manager Bobby Webster is open to building around Scottie Barnes.

Siakam, 29, is making $37.89 million this season. He’s in the final season of the four-year, $136.9 million contract he signed in October 2019.

Of course, Siakam is eligible to sign a four-year, $202.3 million extension. He will be eligible for a five-year supermax deal worth around $304 million if he receives an All-NBA selection this year.

The Raptors could be interested in Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, but Dallas would probably hesitate to trade away such a player. Without giving up Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving, the best offer the Mavs could put forth is Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, and their 2027 first-round pick.

Needless to say, Siakam would be an upgrade over Grant Williams.

There are only 9 players in the NBA currently averaging at least 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are 2 of them. pic.twitter.com/TS74JI5mpN — Dan Gee (@DanCanTweet) January 3, 2024



As for the Pacers, pairing Siakam with Tyrese Haliburton would be a step in the right direction. Indiana’s potential trade package could include Jalen Smith, Buddy Hield, Jarace Walker, and a 2024 first-round pick. Hield is averaging only 12.8 points per game this season, his lowest since his rookie season.

Then there’s the Hawks. While the Raptors would love to add Trae Young, they would have to dismantle their core to acquire him. In the end, Toronto is more likely to trade away Patty Mills, AJ Griffin, and DeAndre Hunter for Siakam. Atlanta moving Dejounte Murray is not out of the question as well.

