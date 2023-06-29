According to the latest NBA rumors, the Indiana Pacers are weighing a potential three-year contract in the $48 million range for Miami Heat forward Max Strus. The 6-foot-5 wing is an unrestricted free agent. A double-digit, multi-year deal would be a first for the DePaul product.

In August 2021, Strus signed a two-year, $3.42 million contract with Miami. “Sources tell ‘The Stein Line’ that the Indiana Pacers, who are projected to have more than $30 million in salary cap space, are strongly weighing a three-year offer for Strus in the $48 million range,” wrote Marc Stein.

The Indiana Pacers are strongly weighing a three-year offer for Max Strus in the $48 million range, per @TheSteinLine “Sources tell The Stein Line that the Indiana Pacers, who are projected to have more than $30 million in salary cap space, are strongly weighing a three-year… pic.twitter.com/ir8JbCwI0U — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2023



Max Strus, 27, made 33 starts in 80 appearances with the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 season. The fourth-year wing averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 28.4 minutes per game. He also shot 41% from the floor, 35% outside the arc, and 87.6% at the foul line.

In Miami’s 132-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 12, the forward scored a season-high 31 points in 39 minutes as a starter. Along with logging four boards, two assists, and one steal, Strus finished 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the field and 8-of-14 (57.1%) from 3-point range.

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons are also interested in adding Max Strus, and both teams have the cap space to go above the mid-level exception of $12.4 million next season to get him, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Strus has earned $3.8 million over his four NBA seasons. The Illinois native finished 12th in 3-point attempts (563) and 13th in turnover percentage (7.8%) this past season.

Of course, in Miami’s 108-102 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 12, Strus posted 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in 41 minutes of action. In a 124-98 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 18, Strus recorded 16 points and a career-high 10 assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

The Indiana Pacers are strongly weighing an offer to Max Strus in the $48 million range, per @TheSteinLine Max and Jimmy’s relationship >> pic.twitter.com/F62zuvpE0L — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookSN) June 29, 2023

During Game 2 in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Knicks, the Heat set an NBA single-game playoff record for most points scored by undrafted players (74). Strus, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, and Haywood Highsmith each contributed offensively in Miami’s 111-105 loss.

