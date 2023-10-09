In the latest round of NBA rumors, teams are reportedly unwilling to meet the Chicago Bulls’ asking price for guard Zach LaVine. Rival teams have reached out to the Bulls to inquire about LaVine’s availability, but Chicago’s asking price remains high. LaVine, 28, is owed $129 million over the next three seasons.

His deal also carries a 2026-27 player option worth $48.9 million. LaVine says trade speculation has not bothered him. Will he be traded for the second time of his NBA career? In June 2017, the Minnesota Timberwolves sent him, Kris Dunn, and Lauri Markkanen to Chicago for Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton.

No team willing to meet Bulls asking price for Zach LaVine “Rival teams have checked in with the Bulls about LaVine’s availability, but no team has been willing to meet Chicago’s reportedly large asking price.” (Via @JamalCollier ) pic.twitter.com/ixMmds1irB — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) October 9, 2023



“My camp isn’t putting them out,” Zach LaVine said. “I committed to the Bulls when I signed my five-year deal. So, until I’m not, I’m committed to the Bulls. I’ve always brought professionalism and consistent play, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.

“I love Chicago; I’ve always wanted to be in a place that wanted me, and Chicago showed me that. But obviously, trade rumors are part of the business. Are they wanted? No. But I’m a grown man, I’ve been traded before. I know how to deal with them. You have to take it that way. It’s a business, so I don’t get too upset.”

Additionally, LaVine’s camp holds a bit of leverage based on his star status.

More importantly, LaVine’s current deal includes a 15% trade bonus. The two-time All-Star is projected to earn $40.06 million in 2023-24 and $43.03 million in 2024-25.

Although the Washington native is still a great offensive player, the Bulls’ high asking price continues to discourage interested teams. Then there’s DeMar DeRozan to think about.

DeRozan, 34, is entering the final season of his contract and is slated to earn $28.6 million. Moreover, the Bulls have expressed interest in re-signing DeRozan to a long-term deal and “the two sides have had preliminary talks negotiating an extension,” per ESPN.

Zach LaVine transition jams are back ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zoy9PvYbbf — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 6, 2023



In 77 starts with Chicago in the 2022-23 season, LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Also, the UCLA product shot 48.5% from the floor and 37.5% beyond the arc.

In June, the Bulls let a news story leak suggesting that LaVine’s camp would not be negotiating any potential trades with teams that have a biased history of preferring clients of Creative Artist Agency (CAA). Because of this requirement, the New York Knicks are scratched.

“A source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office,” wrote New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy. LaVine is represented by Klutch Sports CEO and agent Rich Paul.

