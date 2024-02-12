The NBA Dunk contest has always been a fun event during the NBA All-Star break.

It has taken a major step back over the last few years.

The league stars no longer participate in the event as they used to.

Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, and Vince Carter are just a few names that have made the dunk contest event great.

This year, the dunk contest has only four participants, none of whom are stars.

The best player in the contest this year is Jaylen Brown.

Mac McClung, Jacob Toppin, and Jaime Jaquez Jr are the other three contestants in the dunk contest.

Below are the odds for each contestant for the dunk contest and we give the best bet to win the 2024 NBA Dunk contest.

NBA Player NBA Dunk Contest Odds Play Mac McClung -170 Jacob Toppin +325 Jaylen Brown +575 Jaime Jaquez Jr. +600

NBA Dunk Contest Odds

This year, the NBA only mustered four players to enter the dunk contest.

No star is in the contest.

The contestants are Mac McClung, Jacob Toppin, Jaylen Brown, and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Mac McClung (-170)

Mac McClung is this year’s favorite to win the NBA dunk contest.

He plays in the NBA G League for the Osceola Magic.

McClung is only 25-years old.

He went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft and spent time during the 2021-22 season with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

McClung won the 2021-22 NBA G League Rookie of the Year.

Last year’s NBA Dunk contest champion is back to defend his crown and McClung is this year’s favorite to win the 2024 NBA Dunk contest.

Jacob Toppin (+325)

Jacob Toppin is the second favorite at +325 odds to win the 2024 NBA Dunk contest.

He is on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks and Westchester Knicks of the G League.

Toppin has only appeared in four games for the Knicks this season and barely played in each contest.

He is 23 years old and is 6 ft 8.

Toppin went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Toppin is the second favorite at +325 odds to win the 2024 NBA Dunk contest.

Jaylen Brown (+575)

Jaylen Brown is the best player in the NBA Dunk contest but he is the third favorite at +575 odds to win the 2024 NBA Dunk contest.

He is averaging 22.0 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, and 1.1 steals per game.

Here are some of his accolades.

Jaylen Brown Accolades

3x NBA All-Star

All-NBA Second Team (2023)

NBA All-Rookie Second Team (2017)

Boston is the favorite to win the NBA title, so Brown is hoping to add an NBA Championship to his accolades.

Brown is the most-known player in the NBA Dunk contest and is the third favorite at +575 odds to win the 2024 NBA Dunk contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (+600)

Jaime Jaquez Jr is the fourth favorite to win the 2024 NBA Dunk contest at +600 odds.

This is his rookie year and he has been a great asset for the Heat.

He was selected 18th overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jaquez is averaging 12.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game, and 1.1 steals per game.

He is averaging almost 30 minutes per game and has played in over 45 games for the Heat this season.

Jaquez is having a solid rookie campaign but is the fourth favorite (+600) of four players in the 2024 NBA Dunk contest.

Best Bet To Win The NBA Dunk Contest

Jacob Toppin (+325)

McClung is the favorite at -170 odds but Jacob Toppin at +325 odds is the best bet to win the 2024 NBA Dunk contest.

McClung is not a good odd and it feels too risky to bet such a favorite in a contest like this.

Toppin’s odd is good enough to take a chance on and he can excite at the NBA Dunk contest.

He has made some big dunks in the NBA and G-League.

Toppin at +325 odds is the best bet to win the 2024 NBA Dunk contest.