NBA teams now focused in trading for Utah’s foward Jarred Vanderbilt is on the rise

Jarred Vanderbilt is one of Utah’s players who has awakened the most interest around the NBA as we head towards the end of the transfer deadline. Many journalists and insiders consider it almost a given that he will be leaving the Jazz, or at least they are positioning him as one of the players who is closest to sealing a deal before February 9th.

The power foward has been linked to team from all over. Franchises like Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers have been the most reported yet, or even the Indiana Pacers, where Vanderbilt would be a great addition to their frontcourt alongside Myles Turner who just agreed to a contract extension with the team.

Now reports suggest that the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks have joined the race, as there are many reasons that explain why the 23-year-old is attracting so much attention. Mainly, it’s because of his defensive qualities besides the fact that he’s a foward make him special, but also his youth and low-budget contract.

The Utah Jazz are very likely to trade Jarred Vanderbilt before the trade deadline, per @Tjonesonthenba. The Jazz have multiple offers lined up for him. "The Jazz have an offer for Vanderbilt from a Western Conference team that would net them multiple second round picks." pic.twitter.com/FHp3lPe1HG — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) February 6, 2023

Whatever the case is, it is no coincidence so many teams are trailing behind him before this Thursday. According to journalist Jach Lowe, just yesterday the New Orleans Pelicans started to inquire over the Jazz player, as not too long ago they were reported to be also following Malik Beasley’s situation.

Parallel to this state of affaris, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon assures that Utah management hasn’t ruled out the option of negotiating both Vanderbilt and Beasley to be traded as a single comercial package. This proposal might interest the Louisiana side, as the team is filled with young talents as well as sufficient funds to be able to afford a deal of this magnitude.

It’s important to remember that only a couple of weeks ago, Andy Larsen from the Salt Lake Tribune shared that it was “very probable” that either Vanderbilt or Kelly Olynyk who leave Utah’s roster before the transfer window closes, as most rumors of course indicate that the power foward is the main target.

What makes Utah’s Vanderbilt such an elite defender?

The Jazz’s power foward has one of the highest rebounding stats this campaign. This season he is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 24.1 minutes played per game in 52 contests so far. He oftenly delivers double-figure rebounds a game, as he produced 14 of them this last month against the Bulls or in December against New Orleans.

Check out one of his best display’s of the tournament:

The Utah Jazz have won as many games as they have lost (27) in 54 regular season matches so far. They are currently ranking 10th in the West and will play again tonight against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00pm CST for a direct dispute for the conference’s playoff aspirations.