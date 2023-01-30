Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt Reportedly Has Interest From The Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers season has taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has missed the last ten games in a row and the Pacers are 1-9 in those games. With a 24-28 record at 11th in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers are still within striking distance of a playoff berth if they can turn the season around shortly before or after the all-star break. In the mean time it seems as if the Pacers may be eyeing up a player in the trade market.

Drawing interest from the Pacers is the Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt. The fifth-year pro is having a career-best season scoring the ball and he’s been a big part of the Jazz’s defensive mindset. At 23, he’s still extremely young and would fit in with the young core of players that the team already have.

Indiana Sports Betting sites have the Pacers at (+30000) to win the Finals this season.

Make that 12 straight regular season wins against Dallas in SLC ☑️#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5X9n26OgVM — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 29, 2023

Indiana Pacers showing interest in Jarred Vanderbilt ahead of the trade deadline

In 50 games played this season and 41 starts, Vanderbilt is averaging (8.5) points, (7.9) rebounds, (2.8) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. One thing he did to improve himself from last season is his ability to shoot the three ball. He didn’t attempt a single triple in his first three seasons and is now shooting a very respectable 35 percent from deep. Vanderbilt’s favorite spot from deep is the corner pocket three and that’s where he’s seen the most success from behind the arc.

Staying healthy was a concern for him coming into the league as he only played 14 games in college and had limited playing time in the beginning of his career. However, he’s gotten an increased role in his past three seasons and has carved out a nice role on the Jazz.

He’s more of your typical prototype PF that will rebound the ball and give a dominant effort on the glass and on defense. Being able to knock down three’s makes him more of an offensive weapon and could make him easily fir on a team like the Pacers that has a number of distributors. Vanderbilt would be a great addition to their frontcourt alongside Myles Turner who just agreed to a contract extension with the team.