NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers to Keep D’Angelo Russell?

According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in retaining nine-year veteran guard D’Angelo Russell. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

“D’Angelo Russell playing the way he’s played over the last several weeks, I think has changed the view of it in LA. I’m not saying that it’s not impossible for them to trade D’Angelo Russell, I think it is far less likely,” said ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on his “The Woj Pod” podcast.

Over the last three weeks, Russell is averaging 24 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 46.6% on 3-pointers.

D’Angelo Russell’s strong play as of late is making it less likely the Lakers trade him at the deadline, per @wojespn (https://t.co/GQdJuAYfW0). Over the last three weeks, Russell is averaging 24.0 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 46.6% on threes. pic.twitter.com/4hDjbz6eKl — Evan Sidery (@esidery) February 7, 2024



Russell, 27, has made 41 starts in 48 games this season. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 31 minutes per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, a career-best 41.6% beyond the arc, and 80% at the foul line.

In Los Angeles’ 132-125 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 13, the guard recorded a season-high 39 points, three rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks in 41 minutes as a starter.

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers could keep D’Angelo Russell, trade others for Dejounte Murray

Additionally, Russell shot 15-of-26 (57.7%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-11 (54.5%) from downtown against Utah. The Ohio State product has also logged five double-doubles so far this season.

In his ninth NBA season, he ranks 16th in assists with 298. Russell trails Damian Lillard (318), Giannis Antetokounmpo (311), Tyus Jones (311), Dennis Schroder (308), Devin Booker (299), Cade Cunningham (298), and other stars.

Needless to say, Russell’s 3-point shooting would be missed. The Kentucky native has eight games with season with five or more 3-pointers. He made a season-high eight 3s against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 25.

As much as Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka wants to acquire Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks, trading away Russell could very well hurt the team in the long run.

Of course, Murray is shooting 37% from deep. While his long-distance average is still decent, the Lakers would miss having Russell around during crunch time of winnable games.

The Lakers (27-25) host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

