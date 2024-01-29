Nets’ Ben Simmons (back) cleared to play for first time since Nov. 6

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (back) is available to play for the first time since November, according to reports. In December, Simmons received an epidural shot for the nerve impingement in his lower back.

The Nets listed Simmons as probable on their injury report Sunday, then upgraded him to available Monday after he participated in the team’s morning shootaround.

He has missed the last 38 games and has made just six appearances this season.

Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Utah pic.twitter.com/wNjiMFAm0H — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 29, 2024



Simmons, 27, is expected to make his first appearance since Nov. 6, when he suffered the injury during a game at Barclays Center against the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time All-Defensive member recorded two points, four assists, and a season-high 15 rebounds.

The Nets guard was initially diagnosed as having a left hip injury. However, the NBA determined in mid-November that he suffered a nerve impingement injury in his lower left side of his back.

Simmons was diagnosed with a herniated disk in his back in March 2022. An MRI revealed inflammation in his back last season as well. These injuries are nothing new for the 6-foot-10 guard.

On Saturday, the three-time All-Star practiced with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate.

Afterwards, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said there’s a “high likelihood” that he would play Monday against the Utah Jazz. The six-year veteran hasn’t made at least 60 appearances in a season since 2018-19 with the 76ers.



In six games this season, Simmons has averaged a career-low 6.5 points, a career-high 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 31.8 minutes per game. Prior to his injury, he was also shooting 52.8% from the floor.

Additionally, Simmons is currently the highest-paid Nets player. His base salary of $37.89 million for this season consumes almost 23% of Brooklyn’s salary cap. He’s slated to make $40.33 million in 2024-25.