Nets converting David Duke’s two-way contract into standard deal

The Brooklyn Nets are converting David Duke’s two-way contract into a standard deal, according to sources. The second-year guard out of Providence signed a two-way deal with Brooklyn last September.

Through 21 games off the bench this season, Duke is averaging 3.1 points, 1.0 rebound, and 8.6 minutes per game. Plus, the 6-foot-5 guard is shooting a career-best 46% from the floor and 63.6% at the foul line.

During his rookie 2021-22 season, Duke logged 4.7 points, 3.0 boards, and 15.5 minutes per contest through 22 appearances and seven starts. Not to mention, he shot 36.1% from the field.

Last season, the Nets converted two-way rookie Kessler Edwards’ deal into a standard contract as well. In March, Brooklyn G.M. Sean Marks signed Moses Brown to a pair of 10-day contracts.

David Duke, 23, is making a positive impact on the Nets’ second unit. This move by Marks to offer the guard a regular deal was especially important, considering two-way players are ineligible for the playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets are converting David Duke’s two-way contract into a standard deal, declining standard deal for Moses Brown

In Brooklyn’s 118-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Mar. 9, the guard scored a season-high 13 points in 27 minutes off the bench. The Rhode Island native also notched five boards, two assists, and one steal while shooting 6-of-11 (54.5%) from the floor.

While with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, Duke finished third in the voting for G League MVP, averaging 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals, and 34 minutes per game through 22 starts. Windy City’s Carik Jones won this season’s G League MVP award.

Duke finished fifth in points per game and ninth in steals per game, defensive rating (110.5), and defensive win shares (1.4). The second-year guard posted career-high numbers in the G League this season. Duke recorded a player efficiency rating of 17.7, a true shooting percentage of 62.7%, and a usage percentage of 27.2%.

Additionally, other transactions and moves made by the Brooklyn Nets over the past couple of months include re-signing head coach Jacque Vaughn to a four-year extension. Nerlens Noel also inked a 10-day deal last month.

Furthermore, LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA last Friday. Brooklyn’s roster stands at 16 players, including one two-way player. Dru Smith occupies the other two-way spot on the team.

Three players are listed for the Nets’ dead/retained cap figures: Javon Carter ($3,925,000, waived), Noel ($105,522, 10-day), and Brown ($105,522, 10-day). This is based on players who have been released or served 10-day contracts.

