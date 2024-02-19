Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn after 21-33 record at All-Star break

The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday morning after going 21-33 and sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference at the NBA All-Star break.

Brooklyn suffered its second-worst loss in franchise history last Thursday, losing 136-86 to the Boston Celtics. The Nets trailed by as many as 56 points in the fourth quarter. It was their worst loss since moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

“To Joe Tsai, Clara Wu-Tsai, Ollie Weisberg, Sam Zussman, Sean Marks and front office, Nets coaches, staff, players, BSE family and the entire Brooklyn borough: It was a pleasure being your Head Coach,” Vaughn said in a statement issued to ESPN.

The Brooklyn Nets have relieved Jacque Vaughn of his head coaching duties. An interim head coach will be named in the near future. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 19, 2024



“I hope each individual I interacted with felt respected and valued. Just know I gave you everything I had every single day. Onto the next chapter. Amor Fati.”

Vaughn, 49, finished 71-68 in the regular season and 0-8 in the playoffs as Brooklyn’s coach.

He replaced Steve Nash a season ago after starting 2-5 before going 43-32 and getting swept in the first round of the 2023 Eastern Conference playoffs.

Vaughn is 129-226 as an NBA head coach. The California native is officially the second head coach fired this season, joining ex-Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin.

Of course, Doc Rivers replaced Grifin on Jan. 24.

Jacque Vaughn led Brooklyn Nets to a 12-1 record in December 2022, the club’s winningest month in franchise history

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

“Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure.

“We thank Jacque for all he has done for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura and their family nothing but the best in the future.”

In December 2022, Brooklyn posted a record of 12-1 under Vaughn, the winningest month in franchise history. Vaughn went on to win his first Coach of the Month honor of his coaching career.

Jacque Vaughn issued a statement to ESPN following his dismissal as Nets coach: “To Joe Tsai, Clara Wu-Tsai, Ollie Weisberg, Sam Zussman, Sean Marks and front office, Nets coaches, staff, players, BSE family and the entire Brooklyn borough: It was a pleasure being your Head… https://t.co/w7sTOcSmIk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024



He joined Jason Kidd as the only two Nets players-turned-coaches to garner Coach of the Month honors as the franchise’s head coach, and he became just the sixth coach in Nets history to receive Coach of the Month honors.

Brooklyn went 43-32 the rest of the season, making the playoffs despite trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

Vaughn was also an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs from 2010 to 2012.

On July 28, 2012, Vaughn was named the new head coach of the Orlando Magic.

However, he was fired by the Magic on Feb. 5, 2015, after going 58-158 in his first head-coaching stint. Vaughn then spent the 2015-16 season working as a professional scout for the Spurs.

The Kansas alum was hired as an assistant coach for the Nets prior to the 2016-17 season.