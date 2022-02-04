Nets vs Jazz Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Brooklyn will be looking to end their 6 game losing streak when the come up against the Utah Jazz tonight at the Vivant Arena. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Nets vs Jazz game.

Nets vs Jazz Game Info

Brooklyn Nets (29-22) vs. Utah Jazz (31-21)

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Vivant Arena — Salt Lake City, UT

Nets vs Jazz NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: BKN: (+100) | UTA: (-125)

Point Spread: BKN: +1.5 (-109) | UTA: -1.5 (-109)

Total: 227.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

SG Joe Harris (out) | PF Paul Millsap (out) | PF Kevin Durant (out) | C LaMarcus Aldridge (out)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

PG Jordan Clarkson (game time decision | SG Joe Ingles (out) | SF Daniel House Jr (out) | C Rudy Gobert (out) | C Hassan Whiteside (game time decision)

Nets vs Jazz News and Preview | NBA Picks

Brooklyn come into this one on their worst losing streak of the KD, Kyrie and Harden era having lost their last six (yes, six) games. Their most recent defeat was a shock loss in Sacramento against the Kings on Wednesday. The loss itself will have alarmed many Nets fans but the performance of James Harden will have worried many more. There has been a bunch of trade rumours around Harden and he has openly admitted he will be testing Free Agency at the end of the season but only scoring 4 points in 37 minutes of action is just not good enough.

Kyrie Irving never done much better, tallying only 14 points in 36 minutes. Kyrie scored on 5 of his 12 field goals. 4 of his baskets were 3 point shots and he shot 50% from beyond the arc.

If Brooklyn are to end this skid, they will need a bigger performance from their two stars and they both know it. The Nets currently sit sixth in the East, 3 games behind the Bulls and Miami in first and second respectively.

However, Utah on the other hand ended their own run of defeats on Wednesday when they beat Denver 108-104 in Salt Lake City to end their run of 5 straight defeats. Trent Forrest had a team high 18 points and 8 assists in this one and Rudy Gay had 15 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.

The Jazz have been plagued with injuries of late and have had a tough stretch of games including Phoenix twice, Golden State and Memphis in a 4 game stretch.

Utah currently find themselves on an island of their own in the Western Standings. They sit fourth and are 4 games behind Memphis in third and have a 2 game cushion over Dallas who are fifth.

Nets vs Jazz Betting Trends

The Nets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games against Utah.

Brooklyn are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Brooklyn’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Northwest Division division.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Utah’s last 9 games.

Utah are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Brooklyn.

Utah are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

PG James Harden | SG Kyrie Irving | SF Patty Mills | PF Kessler Edwards | C Nic Claxton

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Trent Forrest | SF Born Bogdanovic | PF Royce O’Neal | C Udoka Azubuike

Nets vs Jazz Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor is in favour of a home win tonight and it’s by no small margin. The team at ESPN give Utah a 72.5% chance of a victory tonight against a struggling Brooklyn Nets team and it’s clear to see why.

Given Brooklyn’s recent struggles, even with Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the starting 5, I’m struggling to see past a Jazz win tonight. The Jazz are at home and coming off a big win against the Nuggets whereas the Nets confidence is low and that is clear to see. It’ll be close, but I predict loss number 7 in a row for Brooklyn.

Pick: UNDER 227.5

