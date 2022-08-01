Nevada Gaming Commission sign off on changes to licensing rules

The Nevada Gaming Commission has agreed a number of changes to rules and regulations surrounding the state’s gaming licensing process. This is part of a continued process to streamline the state’s rules and modernize them accordingly, given some of them are very old.

Although no changes would be considered ‘substantial’, a bunch of small changes designed to improve quality of life for both the regulators and prospective licensees, specifically in relation to gaming machines and the revocation of process with gaming devices and associated equipment.

“These changes, as you know, I have been pretty outspoken on … during these years on the commission to streamline some of these archaic regulations we have” – Steven Cohen, NGCB Commissioner

The changes were initially approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) in a June meeting, with the Gaming Control Board designing new protocol to ease the application process and administrative burden.

Mike Somps, Senior Deputy Attorney General at the Nevada Attorney General’s Office commented: “The goal is to really to consolidate into one place the registration requirements for four different types of registrations that the investigative division is interested in essentially treating very similarly”.

The aforementioned will cover registrations for manufacturers and distributors, associated equipment, independent hosts and service providers – as well as independent agents. To achieve the above, Somps revealed that a new section has been added to Nevada’s gaming regulations.

In addition, the new section covers application and renewal requirements, the ability for the NGCB to object to a registration and the easy of cancelling once a registration becomes effective. The current laws suggest it’s only possible where a gaming device poses a risk to integrity.

Online casino remains illegal in the United States, with mobile wagering available on sportsbook.