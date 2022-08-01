Legal
Nevada Gaming Commission sign off on changes to licensing rules
The Nevada Gaming Commission has agreed a number of changes to rules and regulations surrounding the state’s gaming licensing process. This is part of a continued process to streamline the state’s rules and modernize them accordingly, given some of them are very old.
Although no changes would be considered ‘substantial’, a bunch of small changes designed to improve quality of life for both the regulators and prospective licensees, specifically in relation to gaming machines and the revocation of process with gaming devices and associated equipment.
“These changes, as you know, I have been pretty outspoken on … during these years on the commission to streamline some of these archaic regulations we have” – Steven Cohen, NGCB Commissioner
The changes were initially approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) in a June meeting, with the Gaming Control Board designing new protocol to ease the application process and administrative burden.
Mike Somps, Senior Deputy Attorney General at the Nevada Attorney General’s Office commented: “The goal is to really to consolidate into one place the registration requirements for four different types of registrations that the investigative division is interested in essentially treating very similarly”.
The aforementioned will cover registrations for manufacturers and distributors, associated equipment, independent hosts and service providers – as well as independent agents. To achieve the above, Somps revealed that a new section has been added to Nevada’s gaming regulations.
In addition, the new section covers application and renewal requirements, the ability for the NGCB to object to a registration and the easy of cancelling once a registration becomes effective. The current laws suggest it’s only possible where a gaming device poses a risk to integrity.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board commissioner Steven Cohen made his feelings abundantly clear:
“These changes, as you know, I have been pretty outspoken on … during these years on the commission to streamline some of these archaic regulations we have, and slowly but surely we are getting there.”
Online casino remains illegal in the United States, with mobile wagering available on sportsbook.
- Kendrick Nunn on status with Lakers: “I feel 100% to be honest”
- Nevada Gaming Commission sign off on changes to licensing rules
- Mark Cuban bought Mavericks for $285 million, now worth $2.7 billion
- Kings sign Matthew Dellavedova to one-year contract
- WATCH: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins team up at Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Most Watched NBA Finals Games of All Time | NBA TV Ratings History
-
Headlines1 week ago
How close are the Philadelphia 76ers to an NBA championship after James Harden re-signs?
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
WATCH: Donovan Mitchell dunks on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
JaMychal Green finalizes contract buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors