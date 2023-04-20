Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the first player in NBA history to average 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists through his first 50 career playoff games. Through 77 career playoff appearances, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.5 points, 11.9 boards, and 5.2 assists per game.

In Denver’s 122-113 first-round win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the projected MVP runner-up ended his night with 27 points, nine boards, and nine dimes in 38 minutes of action. Plus, the center shot 10-of-19 (52.6%) from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets hold fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Jokic is the 1st player in NBA history to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists through his first 50 career playoff games. He played his 50th career playoff game tonight. pic.twitter.com/7aWTyw97Ub — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2023

While Nikola Jokic still played decent in Game 2, the bigger story was Jamal Murray’s impressive 40-point performance. It was Murray’s fifth 40-point playoff game of his NBA career, passing Alex English for the most in Nuggets postseason history.

Murray now has more 40-point career playoff games than Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Karl Malone, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony, and other players. He’s the third player with more 40-point playoff games than regular season outings, joining Sam Cassell and Penny Hardaway.

Nikola Jokic becomes first player in NBA history to average 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists through his first 50 career playoff games

The Nuggets secured a 2-0 series lead for the first time under head coach Michael Malone. “What we have to do is not be satisfied,” Malone said. “If you’re going to be a great team, you’ve got to be selfish. Be selfish … man. Let’s go up and get Game 3. Let’s not be complacent.

“That was my biggest concern coming into tonight and it will be an even bigger concern going into Game 3. We know it’s going to be a crazy environment there. Their fans have been asking for Denver. Well, here we come.” With both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dominating the court, perhaps this could be the Nuggets’ year.

Nikola Jokic on Michael Porter Jr. tonight: "I think Mike was phenomenal in that period. I told him I think that that's why we won the game. He had an 8-0 run by himself. He brought us energy back and the momentum."#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/lQ1kFwwPSt — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) April 20, 2023

During the regular season, Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game while shooting a perfect 100% from the floor. The five-time All-Star also became the second player to post 14 triple-doubles over a 20-game span, joining Russell Westbrook.

In February, Nikola Jokic became the fifth player in league history to tally 20 or more triple-doubles in a single season, joining Oscar Robertson (five times), Westbrook (four times), Wilt Chamberlain (three times), and James Harden (one time). It was the first time for the eight-year veteran.

